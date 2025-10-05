Healing Hearts: Cultivating Wellness Amidst Loss of a Parent

In the twilight hours of Ghana’s cocoa-scented forests where ancient drums whisper secrets to the Harmattan winds, and vibrant kente cloth drapes dignified bodies at funerals like solemn tapestries of remembrance, there exists an achingly universal truth – the loss of a parent unfurls like a tidal wave across our souls, submerging us in grief’s profound depths where tears mingle sacredly with libations poured for ancestors in Akan traditions.

Imagine walking barefoot through Accra’s bustling Kejetia market, where colourful fabrics swirl like confetti amidst chattering crowds, yet sorrow brews palpably like morning mist veiling the Atlantic coastline – a father's guiding voice silenced forever, a mother’s warm embrace now an ethereally cherished memory. My father, Mr. Joseph Appiah, born in August 1956 to Madam Araba and Mr. Kwaku Denkyira in Manso Agroyesum, Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, embodied compassion like Ghana’s nurturing rains sustain life’s fragile beauty; he fathered 9 children, weaving threads of love as strong as Adinkra symbols etched enduringly on traditional Ghanaian cloth.

As a doctor navigating Ghana’s rich cultural tapestry, I have witnessed firsthand how parental loss fractures both heart and body, unsettling the core of our wellness like an untuned djembe disrupts rhythmic cadence. His spiritual journey – early ties to the Ashanti Islamic community where he was known as Mohamed, later finding solace in Christianity through the Methodist Church Ghana alongside my mother, Aku Sika, in the late 1980s – underscores the poignant interplay of culture, faith, and grief in Ghanaian lives. Mr. Joseph Appiah’s passing on July 24, 2025, left an irreplaceable void, reminding us of life’s fragility like a solitary baobab tree standing against savannah winds. In this poignant moment, I explore how cultivating wellness – through emotional support, self-care woven with Ghana’s vibrant traditions, mindfulness, and honouring memories – carves compassionate pathways to healing hearts wounded by parental loss, blending personal narrative with professional insights on grief’s intricate Ghanaian journey.

Understanding Grief and Loss

Losing a parent is a deeply profound experience that casts ripples across our emotional and physical landscape, much like the diverse traditions of mourning seen across cultures in Ghana. Mr. Joseph Appiah’s passing on July 24, 2025, left an irreplaceable void, reminding us of life’s fragility. Models like the Kübler-Ross stages – Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance – offer a framework, yet grief’s journey is individually variable. Research underscores significant links between grief and impacts on mental and physical wellness. My father’s struggles with depression and health complications following his divorce in 2009 highlight the importance of addressing mental health amidst life’s challenges. His role as a practicing nurse at St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital, Manso Agroyesum, and other professional pursuits alongside agricultural endeavors, speak to his multifaceted contributions.

Pathways to Healing and Wellness

Healing amidst loss unfurls through multiple compassionate pathways. Emotional Support and Empathy form a cornerstone – support from healthcare professionals, loved ones, and Ghanaian communities can provide vital anchors in navigating grief. Cultivating Meaning allows us to find legacy and reflection in our father’s life and values; my father was among the pioneers who helped build Manso Agroyesum Wesley Methodist Church, leaving a spiritual footprint. He cultivated in us a love for storytelling and singing, serving as a caretaker, steward, and chorister, imparting hymns like MHB 110 (Jesus Lover of My Soul). Self-Care and Wellness Practices like mindfulness, nurturing connections, and engaging in cherished hobbies promote mental health during grief’s tumultuous waves. Spirituality and Coping also play roles in adapting to loss, finding peace through faith and cultural practices that bring solace – my father’s embrace of Christianity brought him comfort.

Personal Reflections on My Father

My father, Mr. Joseph Appiah, was a tapestry of love, woven with threads of compassion and strength. Cherished memories flood my mind – moments of laughter, wisdom shared, and Ghanaian traditions celebrated together. He refrained from physical discipline, conveying disappointment through words, and took pride in his children’s academic achievements. Serving as a nurse and his agricultural pursuits reflected his dedication. Lessons in compassion and health he instilled blend cultural wisdom with modern medical practice, influencing my career profoundly. His legacy of love extends beyond family into our community – he was a father who strongly disapproved of teachers physically disciplining his children, showcasing his caring nature. On October 11, 2025, at Manso Agroyesum, Amansie South District, Ashanti Region, family, friends, and sympathizers are invited to join us for his burial and funeral rites, a time to mourn, remember, and celebrate his life amidst Ghanaian traditions of communal support and remembrance.

Navigating Wellness Amidst Loss

As we navigate wellness amidst grief’s ache, practical wellness strategies beckon – balancing sorrow with self-care, finding solace in exercise like Ghana’s vibrant traditional dances, and nurturing social connections that uphold our cultural bonds. Seeking professional support through therapy or support groups offers benefits in managing grief, spaces where emotions find understanding and empathy. Amidst sorrow, there’s potential for growth amidst grief – post-traumatic growth can unfurl new perspectives, resilience reflecting Ghanaian communal strength. Kofi Mole’s song Agya resonates with themes of seeking comfort and guidance from a higher power, echoing sentiments many might feel in loss.

Closing Thoughts

The healing journey amidst loss is ongoing, a delicate cultivation of wellness intertwined with remembrance. In tribute and remembrance, I honour my father, Mr. Joseph Appiah’s memory – emphasizing the profound love and enduring legacy he gifted us. I offer a message of hope to those navigating similar losses: in grief’s depths lies the possibility of healing hearts through wellness, culture, and love’s enduring threads. As I reflect on my personal philosophy, To get there, you must be there – embracing presence allows us to navigate grief’s contours with compassion. May we find solace in honouring those we’ve lost, nurturing our well-being as we walk Ghana’s paths of memory and resilience, echoing the compassionate spirit of Mr. Joseph Appiah. Damirifa due Daddy; your absence will be eternally felt. Agya Kofi Appiah, Da yie! Da yie!! Da yie!! We surrender to God’s sovereign will, comforted by Psalm 34:18 and the hope in Christ (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14).

By: Dr. (ND) Francis Appiah, Naturopathic Doctor

Email: [email protected]