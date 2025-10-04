ModernGhana logo
DVLA to roll out number plates with names from January 2026

  Sat, 04 Oct 2025
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has unveiled a major policy shift that will take effect from January 1, 2026, requiring all vehicle licence plates to be issued in the names of individual owners.

Under the new system, each licence plate will serve as a personal identifier directly tied to its registered owner. Vehicle owners will also be required to remove their plates at the point of sale or transfer, leaving the new buyer to apply for and obtain fresh plates from the DVLA.

Explaining the reform in a statement issued on October 3, the Authority stressed that the measure is aimed at strengthening road safety and tightening security across Ghana’s transport sector.

“When vehicles are transferred from the immediate owner, that owner owes a responsibility to himself to take off the number to allow the new owner to go through the process to secure an assigned number to be fixed on the vehicle,” the DVLA said.

The DVLA added that the new directive will make it easier for law enforcement agencies to trace vehicles involved in crime, fraud, or traffic violations, as every number plate will be directly linked to a specific individual.

Officials insist the reform will not only close loopholes that have enabled stolen vehicles and fraudulent registrations to circulate on Ghana’s roads, but also create a more transparent and accountable licensing system.

The Authority has urged all vehicle owners to prepare for the rollout, stressing that the success of the initiative will depend on public compliance and vigilance.

