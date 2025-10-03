Kintampo is peaceful, one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Ghana - Sariki Fanyanimah III

The Overlord of the Kintampo Traditional Area, Nana Yusif Koulibaly Fanyanimah III (Masaaba Sariki Fanyanimah), has extended an open invitation to both local and foreign tourists, describing Kintampo as one of Ghana’s most peaceful and captivating destinations.

In an interview with Ghana Television (GTV) at his palace on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Nana Fanyanimah said visitors to Kintampo would not only experience the town’s breathtaking natural attractions but also discover rare historical relics that reflect its unique place in Ghana’s heritage.

He revealed that during the colonial era, the West African Frontier Force—later known as the Royal West African Frontier Force (RWAFF), a British colonial military force that operated between 1900 and 1960—presented medals to the Chiefs of Kintampo in recognition of their contribution to the First and Second World Wars.

“The West African Frontier Forces were in Kintampo and presented a medal to us during the colonial era when we were part of the West Asante province during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and the Second World War, from 1939 to 1945,” he recounted.

Nana Fanyanimah explained that the first of these awards, the Provisional Council Medal, affirmed Kintampo’s membership and representation on the Provisional Council during that era. The medal, he said, was presented by King George VI in recognition of the area’s service.

He added that another medal, popularly called the Union Jack, was presented by Queen Elizabeth I to chiefs recognised by the British crown for their roles in colonial affairs. “Apart from watching on TV, anyone who wants to verify the medals can visit our palace and have a look at them,” he said, pointing out that five colonial medals are currently on display at his palace.

Kintampo, located at the geographical centre of Ghana in the Bono East Region, is already renowned for its rich blend of culture, history, and natural wonders. Its famous Kintampo and Fuller Waterfalls continue to draw nature enthusiasts, while the town also serves as a key transit hub for traders. Beyond that, “Kintampo” also refers to an ancient archaeological culture that thrived in the area thousands of years ago.

Nana Fanyanimah said these qualities—combined with the peaceful and hospitable spirit of the people—make Kintampo a must-visit destination for lovers of history, culture, and nature.