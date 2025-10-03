Bono Region hosts forum on new 5-year anti-corruption action plan in Sunyani

Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa Est, the Bono Regional Minister

A regional forum to develop the National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NEACAP 2026–2030) has been held in Sunyani, Bono Regional capital, with stakeholders deliberating on strategies to strengthen prevention, education, enforcement, and institutional reforms in the fight against corruption.

The forum, organised under the auspices of the Office of the President, brought together over 150 participants, including representatives of government institutions, civil society, the media, private sector actors, traditional leaders, and religious groups. The goal was to design a framework that is inclusive, practical, and measurable, with clear indicators to track progress and ensure accountability.

Delivering a welcome address on behalf of the Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Chief Director of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. David Nar-ire, described corruption as a “cancer that eats away at the very soul of our nation.” He warned that corruption distorts governance, erodes public trust, weakens institutions, and undermines justice and social cohesion.

The Minister noted that the NEACAP 2026–2030 reflects government’s renewed commitment to building a comprehensive and coordinated framework for promoting integrity, accountability, and good governance. “NEACAP aims to strengthen institutions, provide clear oversight, and ensure measurable results, reflecting lessons learned from previous anti-corruption strategies,” he said.

He further stressed that laws and policies alone cannot win the fight against corruption. Instead, a cultural shift, mindset change, and strong values at home, in schools, workplaces, and communities were needed to restore integrity.

Dr. De-Graft Johnson, a member of the NEACAP Committee from the Office of the President, highlighted the role of digital systems in minimising bribery opportunities. He explained that innovations such as electronic payment systems ensure accountability by making it impossible for individuals to be paid without verification.

Renowned media personality and private legal practitioner, Mr. Sampson Lardi Ayenini, also a NEACAP Committee member, revealed that Ghana loses about US$3 billion annually to corruption. Citing the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report, he noted that irregularities amounted to more than GH¢18 billion, stressing the need for swift prosecutions and stronger checks and balances.

Another committee member, Mr. Edem Senanu of the Citizen’s Movement Against Corruption, underscored the importance of ethics and values in fighting corruption. He argued that dishonesty, lack of integrity, and weak moral standards among the youth contribute significantly to the problem. He therefore called for the integration of ethics and values into the education curriculum.

“Fighting corruption requires collective responsibility from government, citizens, and civil society. We need a multifaceted approach that promotes ethical values, reduces societal pressures, and ensures transparency in governance,” Mr. Senanu said.

Stakeholders at the forum recommended mindset change, stronger enforcement of the rule of law, swift prosecutions, and social recognition for individuals and institutions that demonstrate integrity. Suggestions included introducing Presidential Integrity Awards and a reward system for citizens and officials actively fighting corruption.

The deliberations in Sunyani form part of the nationwide process of drafting the new NEACAP (2026–2030), which will provide Ghana with a renewed framework to curb corruption, restore public trust, and build a culture of accountability.