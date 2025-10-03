ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Social News You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Chief Superintendent Mr Joshua Semanyo, the Nkawie Divisional Police Commander, has reminded Community Police Assistants (CPAs) of their role to support police officers, when dealing with criminals.

Their duty, he said, was to offer support in all operations as may be requested by the assigned Officers and not initiating or carrying out such crucial duties on their own.

Mr Semanyo was addressing 16 out of the 30 CPAs who passed out under the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and have been dispatched to the division.

The remaining recruits have also been dispatched to the Abuakwa divisional command in the Municipality.

They will serve in the various departments, units, stations and districts under the two divisions.

Mr Semanyo, urged them to be law-abiding, disciplined and non-partisan and adhere to the dress code and regulations effectively at all times.

Mr. Babey Abudu, Deputy Municipal YEA Director, in-charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, commended the CPAs for their resilience during training and urged them to maintain that attitude when carrying out their duties.

He hinted about an on-going registration exercise under the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP) and urged interested persons to apply.

Mr. Babey also appealed to Master Artisans to contact the office for arrangements for the success of the program and its corresponding benefits for the youth in the area.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

5 hours ago

Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana Fisheries Minister appeals to EU to lift IUU yellow card on Ghana 

5 hours ago

If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why cant you also do same — Dormaahene tells chiefs 'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same...

5 hours ago

Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiative Ghana begins preparations for free primary healthcare under Mahama Cares Initiat...

6 hours ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

6 hours ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

6 hours ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

6 hours ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line