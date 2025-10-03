You don’t have the mandate to arrest criminals – Police Commander tells CPAs 

Chief Superintendent Mr Joshua Semanyo, the Nkawie Divisional Police Commander, has reminded Community Police Assistants (CPAs) of their role to support police officers, when dealing with criminals.

Their duty, he said, was to offer support in all operations as may be requested by the assigned Officers and not initiating or carrying out such crucial duties on their own.

Mr Semanyo was addressing 16 out of the 30 CPAs who passed out under the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and have been dispatched to the division.

The remaining recruits have also been dispatched to the Abuakwa divisional command in the Municipality.

They will serve in the various departments, units, stations and districts under the two divisions.

Mr Semanyo, urged them to be law-abiding, disciplined and non-partisan and adhere to the dress code and regulations effectively at all times.

Mr. Babey Abudu, Deputy Municipal YEA Director, in-charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, commended the CPAs for their resilience during training and urged them to maintain that attitude when carrying out their duties.

He hinted about an on-going registration exercise under the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP) and urged interested persons to apply.

Mr. Babey also appealed to Master Artisans to contact the office for arrangements for the success of the program and its corresponding benefits for the youth in the area.

GNA