GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher over sexual misconduct in Jasikan

The Ghana Education Service has interdicted Mr Mfo Richard Tibetor, a teacher at Okadjakrom Senior High and Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality, in the Oti Region for alleged sexual misconduct.

Mr Tibeter was allegedly found in an act of sexual misconduct with a female student.

A statement issued and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, GES described the conduct of Mr Tibetor as “unacceptable, unethical, and a clear violation of professional code of conduct for teachers.”

Mr Tibetor is the second teacher to be interdicted by the GES within a week.

On Monday, September 29, the GES removed from office Mr Charles A .Aidoo, Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School over a “compromised position with a female student” captured in a viral video.

On October 2, 2025, GES in a statement said Management of GES had taken note of a disturbing video circulating on social media allegedly involving Mr Tibetor in an “act of sexual misconduct with a female student.”

The statement said Mr Tibetor has already been “interdicted and prohibited from entering the school premises pending further investigations into the matter.”

“The GES assured parents, guardians and the general public that the safety and protection of all students remains our topmost priority, Any teacher found culpable of acts that compromise the dignity and well being of students will face the full rigour of the law in accordance with the GES Code of Conduct.”

The statement said GES remained committed to ensuring discipline, professionalism and child protection across all schools in the country.

GNA