Ken Agyapong’s Campaign warns Bawumia’s Camp over alleged personal attacks

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Ken Ohene Agyapong has issued a stern warning to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp, accusing his loyalists of engaging in smear tactics and personal attacks against the Assin Central legislator.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the campaign’s Communications Director, Kwaku Amoh-Darteh, the team condemned what it described as “vicious and unprovoked” insults directed at Mr. Agyapong by Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, a known supporter of Dr. Bawumia. The alleged remarks were made on Wontumi Television and have since circulated widely online.

According to the statement, while Mr. Agyapong’s campaign has been anchored on “ideas, vision and principle,” some members of the Vice President’s camp have resorted to intimidation, bullying and abusive rhetoric. The team argued that Dr. Bawumia’s failure to publicly disown such conduct amounts to tacit approval.

“It is both astonishing and hypocritical for any of Dr. Bawumia’s followers to portray him as a ‘peaceful person’ while his camp tolerates, and benefits from, intimidation, bullying and abusive rhetoric. Silence in the face of such conduct is itself an endorsement,” the statement read.

The campaign further cautioned that it would not allow “reckless defamation” to go unanswered and urged Dr. Bawumia’s team to call their surrogates to order. “If they choose instead to drag this campaign into the gutter of personal vilification, they will awaken consequences they will come to regret,” it warned.

While reiterating its commitment to peace and unity within the NPP, the Agyapong camp insisted that its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness. “We will continue to preach peace, unity and discipline within the New Patriotic Party, but peace must not be mistaken for weakness and unity must not be confused with cowardice,” the campaign stressed.

The latest clash highlights simmering tensions within the NPP as the party’s internal politics heat up, with leading figures and their loyalists jostling for influence ahead of the next electoral contest.