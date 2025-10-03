ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong’s Campaign warns Bawumia’s Camp over alleged personal attacks

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Politics Ken Ohene Agyapong
FRI, 03 OCT 2025
Ken Ohene Agyapong

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Ken Ohene Agyapong has issued a stern warning to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp, accusing his loyalists of engaging in smear tactics and personal attacks against the Assin Central legislator.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the campaign’s Communications Director, Kwaku Amoh-Darteh, the team condemned what it described as “vicious and unprovoked” insults directed at Mr. Agyapong by Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, a known supporter of Dr. Bawumia. The alleged remarks were made on Wontumi Television and have since circulated widely online.

According to the statement, while Mr. Agyapong’s campaign has been anchored on “ideas, vision and principle,” some members of the Vice President’s camp have resorted to intimidation, bullying and abusive rhetoric. The team argued that Dr. Bawumia’s failure to publicly disown such conduct amounts to tacit approval.

“It is both astonishing and hypocritical for any of Dr. Bawumia’s followers to portray him as a ‘peaceful person’ while his camp tolerates, and benefits from, intimidation, bullying and abusive rhetoric. Silence in the face of such conduct is itself an endorsement,” the statement read.

The campaign further cautioned that it would not allow “reckless defamation” to go unanswered and urged Dr. Bawumia’s team to call their surrogates to order. “If they choose instead to drag this campaign into the gutter of personal vilification, they will awaken consequences they will come to regret,” it warned.

While reiterating its commitment to peace and unity within the NPP, the Agyapong camp insisted that its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness. “We will continue to preach peace, unity and discipline within the New Patriotic Party, but peace must not be mistaken for weakness and unity must not be confused with cowardice,” the campaign stressed.

The latest clash highlights simmering tensions within the NPP as the party’s internal politics heat up, with leading figures and their loyalists jostling for influence ahead of the next electoral contest.

1032025121241-nsjum8x432-photo-2025-10-02-17-16-53

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mining Company in Obouhu GAF confirms arrest of two soldiers over alleged robbery attempt on Longshine Mi...

55 minutes ago

We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New Court of Appeal Justices We pledge to discharge our duties with integrity, diligence and fairness – New C...

55 minutes ago

Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collapse Kasotie pit disaster: Seven dead, more feared trapped after galamsey site collap...

55 minutes ago

Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office Dormaahene, other new Court of Appeal justices sworn into office

1 hour ago

Ken Ohene Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s Campaign warns Bawumia’s Camp over alleged personal attacks

2 hours ago

GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher over sexual misconductin Jasikan GES interdicts Okadjakrom SHTS teacher over sexual misconduct in Jasikan

2 hours ago

Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI 'Use local language in Parliament, some constituents suffering because their MPs...

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘Be courageous, humble and fair’ — Mahama charges newly sworn-in Appeals Court j...

4 hours ago

A file photo of a communal clean up exercise All shops in Accra must be closed for National Sanitation Day clean-up on Octobe...

4 hours ago

Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah Parents and teachers must guide young girls against exploitation — Nana Yaa Jant...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line