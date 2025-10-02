'Use local language in Parliament, some constituents suffering because their MPs cannot express, their issues well in English' — Paramount chief to Speaker

The Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to consider the adoption of Ghanaian languages as the official medium of communication in Parliament and across national institutions.

Speaking at the Annual Eguantodo (Purification of the Black Stool) festival at Gomoa Ajumako last Tuesday, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stressed that prioritising English over local languages undermines Ghana’s cultural identity and prevents free expression among leaders and citizens alike.

“Why should we respect people who speak English and look down on those who cannot express themselves in the English language? We are Ghanaians and, for that matter, Africans. We must be able to speak and use our local languages freely without hindrance. This will promote free expression even in Parliament,” he declared.

He lamented that some Members of Parliament shy away from contributing to debates because of difficulties with English, a situation he described as “sad and unfair to their constituents.” According to him, allowing MPs to speak freely in their mother tongues would ensure inclusiveness and better representation.

Drawing comparisons, the Omanhene questioned why countries such as China, Japan, and Germany conduct business and governance in their native languages while Ghana continues to prioritise a colonial language. “If care is not taken, we will lose our cultural values and identity as Ghanaians and Africans,” he warned.

He further observed that foreign nationals in Ghana often transact business using their own languages, sometimes through interpreters, yet Ghanaians are discouraged from using local languages in official settings. “It means that if a Member of Parliament cannot speak fluently in English, he or she must remain mute throughout Parliamentary sessions, thus denying constituents of the needed development,” he added.

The Omanhene emphasised that language is central to culture and tradition and urged Ghanaians to reset their mindset. “We are the cradle of civilisation wired to be kind to everyone but not at the expense of our local languages. It is time for the Black Race to emancipate themselves from mental slavery,” he stated.

As part of the event, officials from the Central Regional Lands Commission, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and various security agencies briefed traditional leaders on their operations to improve livelihoods in the Gomoa Ajumako area.

The Omanhene, on behalf of the Traditional Council, also donated assorted electrical appliances to the Ghana Police Service within his jurisdiction to enhance efficiency.

The festival was attended by District Chief Executives from Gomoa East, Gomoa Central, and Gomoa West—Hon. Margaret Naana Ackom, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo, and Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Kassim—alongside other dignitaries.