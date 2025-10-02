PAC recovers GH¢12.9billion in misappropriated public funds

ModernGhana logo
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), working in close collaboration with the Auditor-General, has announced the recovery of more than GH¢12.9 billion in misappropriated public funds, marking one of the most significant claw-backs of state resources in recent years.

The announcement comes after weeks of rigorous interrogations of officials from ministries, departments, and agencies implicated in financial irregularities highlighted in the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, October 1, Chairperson of the Committee, Abena Osei-Asare, hailed the breakthrough as proof that Parliament’s oversight role was delivering tangible results.

“One thing I am clear about is that what we are doing is yielding positive results. We have a report we will look at. Per the work of the Public Accounts Committee, and with the support of the Auditor-General, we have been able to retrieve GH¢12.9 billion. There is a whole report on that which we will be sharing with the public at the right time,” she said.

The Chairperson stressed that accountability and transparency remain central to the Committee’s work, adding that the recovery effort not only restores public confidence but also sends a strong warning to officials who misuse state funds.

The PAC is expected to resume its public hearings on October 27, 2025, as it continues its push to tighten financial discipline across government institutions.

