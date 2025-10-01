ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECOWAS partners MFWA to train journalists on information integrity, sensitive reporting 

Headlines Participants and organizers in a group photograph
WED, 01 OCT 2025
Participants and organizers in a group photograph

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged journalists in the subregion to project the truth at all times and help promote information integrity.

The call follows a two-day capacity-building programme organised in Accra to strengthen information integrity.

The initiative was held in collaboration with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) with support from the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ).

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, September 29, ECOWAS Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, stressed the importance of accurate, verified, and balanced journalism in the face of rising misinformation and disinformation.

“As journalists, you carry the heavy burden of safeguarding public trust and ensuring that citizens have access to accurate, verified and balanced information. Without safeguarding the integrity of information, our democracy is weakened, public confidence erodes and social cohesion is threatened,” he said.

The training, facilitated by officials from the MFWA, exposed journalists to strategies for identifying and countering bad actors in the media and information ecosystem.

It also covered practical approaches to investigating and exposing human rights violations and conflict-sensitive reporting.

The training also touched on fact-checking, the use of open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools, and digital security to ensure the protection of information and journalists’ work.

The programme, which follows similar sessions in The Gambia and Sierra Leone, also highlighted the need for media and information literacy, particularly in identifying and countering deepfakes and information disorder.

The journalists, numbering about 45 from both state and private media houses, were urged to use the knowledge gained effectively in ways that protect ECOWAS and its member states.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and ex-Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover None of Ghana’s ex-Vice Presidents impacted lives like Dr. Bawumia did — Titus G...

2 hours ago

‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fondling saga ‘It was taken out of context’ — MP apologises over comment on KNUST student fond...

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NDC gov’t has abandoned NPP’s major investment in healthcare — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Next NPP gov’t will complete Agenda 111 projects to provide jobs, save lives — B...

2 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Why did you suddenly accept the subscription upgrade you initially rejected? — M...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ‘We’ll hand you over’ — Mahama warns Ghanaians involved in romance scams

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Cybersecurity Authority and allied agencies must look at hate speech — Mahama

6 hours ago

New value-addition offer a 3-month promotion — DStv ‘contradicts’ Sam George New value-addition offer a 3-month promotion — DStv ‘contradicts’ Sam George

7 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi with a friend beside one of the confiscated cars EOCO seizes Wontumi’s 15 luxury cars

7 hours ago

Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapongs spokesperson Some of Bawumia’s 15 MPs sleeping, enjoying at Rock City — Bryan Acheapong's spo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line