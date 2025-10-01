Journeying Towards a United Africa: Reflections from the Road on Nigeria’s Independence Day

As I write from the vibrant capital of Pretoria, South Africa, on this significant day—October 1, 2025, Nigeria’s Independence Day — I am filled with both hope and urgency.

Our Trans Africa Tourism and Unity Campaign, a bold expedition traversing 39 African countries by road, is not just a journey through landscapes but a mission to forge a united Africa.

We advocate for a visa-free policy that allows every African to travel freely across our continent, fostering economic growth, cultural exchange, and unbreakable bonds among our people.

Today, as Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, I reflect on the Giant of Africa’s potential and the critical steps needed to shed the yoke of corruption and negativity that holds it back.

Our journey, starting from Africa’s West Coast, and winding southward, has covered thousands of kilometers, engaging governments and highlighting the transformative power of intra-African tourism.

Arriving in Nelson Mandela’s South Africa, we were met with the same seamless efficiency that defined our border crossings in Botswana, Namibia, Angola, and Benin.

Immigration and customs clearance for our vehicles here took less than half an hour—a model of streamlined processes and genuine hospitality. These nations demonstrate that when African countries prioritize unity and efficiency, travel becomes a joy, not an ordeal.

Yet, not all legs of our journey have been so smooth. Corruption remains a persistent barrier, particularly in West Africa and parts of Central Africa, where bribes, arbitrary delays, and red tape transform exhilarating adventures into frustrating marathons. Nigeria and Cameroon hold the unfortunate record for the most stops we’ve encountered —mind-blowing gauntlets of checkpoints that sap the spirit of travelers.

This is not the Africa we envision, and it’s certainly not the Nigeria we celebrate today. The Africa we want—and the Nigeria we need has no room for corruption, no tolerance for interminable border delays, or incessant stops that stifle progress.

As Nigeria marks its independence, I am reminded of its immense potential. Often called the Giant of Africa, Nigeria’s vibrant culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and vast resources make it a powerhouse waiting to rise. But for Nigeria to work again, it must shed the yoke of corruption and the negativity that clouds its promise. Corruption at borders, in governance, and in daily interactions is not just an inconvenience, but a betrayal of the dreams of 1960, when Nigeria stepped into independence with boundless hope. The incessant stops we faced on its roads are a metaphor for the systemic barriers that hinder its growth.

But Nigeria can work again. It is possible. To do so, Nigeria must draw inspiration from the discipline of Namibia, where orderly systems ensure smooth operations; the resilience of Angola, which has rebuilt from the ashes of conflict; the tenacity of Botswana, whose steady progress shows what focus can achieve; and the patriotism of Moroccans, whose love for their nation drives collective action.

These qualities, combined with Nigeria’s own dynamism, can transform the Giant of Africa into a beacon of progress. It starts with political will, accountability, and a collective rejection of corruption in all its forms.

Our campaign is a call to action —not just for Nigeria, but for all of Africa. We applaud countries like Benin, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, and now South Africa, whose efficient borders felt like open arms, proving that streamlined travel is achievable. These nations show that with commitment, we can turn borders into gateways of opportunity.

Imagine a Nigeria where a young entrepreneur from Lagos can drive to Accra without fear of extortion, or a family from Kano can explore the Serengeti unhindered. This is the tourism boom and unity that will propel Africa forward.

As Nigeria celebrates its independence, let it also commit to a new kind of freedom—freedom from corruption, inefficiency, and division. Our campaign invites all Africans, especially Nigerians, to join us in this vision. Follow our journey, share your cross-border stories, and advocate for visa-free policies and anti-corruption measures. Together, we can build the Africa we deserve—one road, one border, one united people at a time.

Ras Mubarak is the leader of the Trans Africa Tourism and Unity Campaign and a former Member of Parliament in Ghana. For updates, follow us on X @rasmubarak or @TransAfricaTourismAndUnity. On facebook @rasmubarak or @transafricatourismandunity