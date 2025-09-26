Commending President John Dramani Mahama’s Bold Address at the UN General Assembly — and a Call to Empower the Diaspora

His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama’s recent address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly was nothing short of powerful, unapologetic, and deeply inspiring. It was the voice of a statesman who not only understands the struggles of Africa but also dares to challenge the entrenched structures that have long held the continent at the margins of global decision making. With a tone that was firm yet hopeful, President Mahama reminded the world that Africa must no longer be viewed as an afterthought but as a key partner in shaping the future of our shared humanity.

Key Themes of the Speech

One of the most striking aspects of President Mahama’s speech was his call for equity in the global order. He pulled no punches in pointing out the injustices in international trade, the crippling weight of debt, and the unfulfilled promises of climate financing. He made it clear that Africa does not seek charity but fairness. Fairness in opportunities, fairness in representation, and fairness in the benefits of global progress.

On climate change, his message was emphatic. Africa contributes little to global emissions yet bears the harshest consequences. He appealed for genuine climate justice, urging for access to financing, technology transfer, and adaptation support. This was not a plea for handouts but a demand for responsibility from those most culpable.

President Mahama also spoke passionately about peace, security, and governance. He underscored the need to strengthen democratic institutions, resolve conflicts, and ensure that leadership across Africa remains accountable and people centered. He drew attention to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, describing it as a tragic reminder of how instability threatens not only the region but also the wider aspirations of Africa. His call was for urgent mediation, humanitarian assistance, and stronger international support to end the suffering of innocent civilians.

He further touched on the global economic order, bringing in what has become popularly referred to as the “garage issue.” He used this metaphor to capture the frustration of African nations being sidelined and treated as peripheral in matters of trade, technology, and finance. His bold words challenged the world to rethink and restructure these imbalances so that Africa is no longer confined to the back seat of global development but is instead recognized as a driver of innovation and growth.

Above all, he called for solidarity and mutual respect. Africa does not need paternalism or prescriptions forced from outside. Instead, it seeks partnerships built on justice, dignity, and equality.

Celebrating the Ghanaian Diaspora

In a particularly moving part of his address, President Mahama celebrated the achievements of Ghanaians in the diaspora who have lifted the flag of Ghana high across the globe. He mentioned the late Kofi Annan, the illustrious former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

He also acknowledged Maame Ewusi Mensah Frimpong, a distinguished judge on the United States District Court for the Central District of California and the first Black woman to serve on one of California’s federal district courts. Her groundbreaking work stands as a beacon of Ghanaian excellence abroad.

President Mahama further highlighted Peter Bossman, a Ghanaian born medical doctor who broke barriers by becoming the first Black mayor in Eastern Europe, serving in the Slovenian town of Piran. His story is one of resilience, leadership, and the ability to transcend boundaries.

He also applauded T. Michael, the Ghanaian Norwegian designer whose artistry has gained international recognition, showing that creativity rooted in Ghanaian heritage can make waves globally.

By spotlighting these names, President Mahama not only paid tribute to individuals but also reminded us all of the limitless potential of the Ghanaian people, both at home and abroad. The diaspora is not just a remnant of migration. It is a living force that continues to shape the image of Ghana and Africa on the world stage.

Beyond Rhetoric: A Seat at the Table for the Diaspora

While this recognition was inspiring, it must not end with applause. For far too long, the diaspora has been celebrated in speeches but neglected when it comes to meaningful participation in governance. Our brothers and sisters abroad are not only remittance senders. They are innovators, professionals, investors, and leaders in health care, business, academia, technology, and diplomacy. If Ghana can boast of names like Kofi Annan, Maame Ewusi Mensah Frimpong, Peter Bossman, and T. Michael, then why should the diaspora not have representation in the highest decision-making bodies at home?

President Mahama must go beyond applauding the diaspora’s achievements to entrusting them with key positions in government, advisory boards, and strategic institutions. Ghana’s development cannot be achieved by sidelining some of its brightest and most resourceful sons and daughters simply because they live beyond its borders.

A Plea for a Ghana Diaspora Fund

Another urgent step is the creation of a Ghana Diaspora Fund. Instead of running cap-in-hand to foreign lenders and taking on unsustainable debts, why not create an innovative financial vehicle that allows the diaspora to invest directly in Ghana’s development? Such a fund could finance infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and industrialisation while giving the diaspora both a stake and a return. This is not charity but smart economics. Nations such as Israel and India have successfully harnessed their diasporas through structured funds. Ghana must do the same.

More Than Election Foot Soldiers

Too often, the diaspora is courted only during election campaigns — praised for their loyalty and remittances, then forgotten once the ballots are counted. This cycle must end. President Mahama, if he is to lead Ghana into a new era, must reposition the diaspora as an integral pillar of governance and progress.

The diaspora can be relied upon for:

Investment capital to reduce Ghana’s dependence on foreign loans.

to reduce Ghana’s dependence on foreign loans. Technical expertise in fields such as medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

in fields such as medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. Diplomatic influence to strengthen Ghana’s global standing.

to strengthen Ghana’s global standing. Knowledge transfer to equip the next generation with world-class skills.

to equip the next generation with world-class skills. Market access to connect Ghanaian products with global supply chains.

In other words, the diaspora is not a backup plan. It is one of Ghana’s greatest strategic assets.

Conclusion

President Mahama’s address at the United Nations was rightly hailed as bold and visionary. By raising critical issues such as equity, climate justice, the Sudan conflict, and the economic marginalisation symbolised in the garage issue, he demonstrated courage, clarity, and vision. His celebration of the Ghanaian diaspora was a reminder of Ghana’s global brilliance.

But speeches alone cannot transform a nation. Ghana must now match words with action. The diaspora is not just a sentimental community to be applauded from afar. It is a force of power, intellect, and capital that must be fully harnessed.

If President Mahama is to be remembered not only as a leader who spoke truth to the world but also as one who transformed Ghana, then he must bring the diaspora from the margins to the centre. By giving them a real voice, real responsibility, and real investment channels, Ghana can rise above dependency and chart a future built on its own global family.

The time has come to stop treating the diaspora as visitors and start treating them as partners.

Watch the full speech here: https://youtu.be/kq39-8i8Y2w?si=ENjuvxs6-Zs7I1z2