Dormaa East Assembly earmarks GHS 90.6m for 2026-2029 development plan

The Dormaa East District Assembly (DEDA) has set aside Ninety Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty-Two Ghana Cedis (GHS 90,678,252) to finance its 2026–2029 District Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

The funds, expected from the District Common Fund (DCF), the DCF-Responsive Factor Grant (DCF-RFG), and Internally Generated Funds (IGF), will support major development projects with a focus on economic growth, local industrialisation, and vocational training aimed at boosting job creation.

The plan also prioritises institutional and environmental sustainability in key sectors such as education, health, security, potable water and sanitation, greenhouse agriculture, and tourism. It further outlines critical investments in renovations, innovations, and road infrastructure.

District Development Planner, Mr. Roy Amoah, announced the proposed budget during a Town Hall Meeting held at the Asuotiano Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The forum, convened to engage citizens and stakeholders on the draft MTDP, forms part of requirements under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

"This public forum is where the drafted developmental agenda plan is presented and explained to the citizens, allowing us (technocrats) to solicit your inputs to support the final MTDP," Mr. Amoah explained. He added that the draft was compiled from extensive needs assessments and feedback gathered across communities in the district, making it a true reflection of local priorities.

The final plan will be presented to the General Assembly for approval in line with National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) guidelines. Mr. Amoah assured participants that, if the proposed funds are realised, more than 90 percent of the projects would be completed within the four-year period.

The meeting was attended by traditional leaders, community groups, civil society organisations, development partners, assembly members, technocrats, and unit committee executives.

Hon. Isaac Afi, the Presiding Member of the assembly, represented both the District Chief Executive and the District Coordinating Director. He expressed gratitude for the contributions made by participants, noting that their input “will go a long way to improve livelihoods and the district.”

He also urged residents to remain committed to paying their revenues to support government’s infrastructure and economic initiatives.

During the open forum, participants raised concerns about employment opportunities and the state of infrastructure in their communities, with illegal mining (galamsey) emerging as one of the most debated issues.