‘SHS placement is entirely free’ — Ministry of Education probes alleged Aburi Girls admission sales

The Ministry of Education has dismissed claims that the ongoing Computerised School Placement System (CSSPS) is for sale.

This comes after a viral social media reports alleging that admission to Aburi Girls Senior High School is being sold for GHS17,000.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 25, and signed by Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, the ministry described the allegations as serious and confirmed that investigations have begun.

“The Ministry views this allegation with the utmost seriousness and has initiated an immediate investigation into the matter,” the statement said.

“However, attempts to reach the author of the original post have proven unsuccessful, as her account messenger was deactivated shortly after the publication,” it added.

The ministry revealed that security agencies are working to trace the source of the false claims.

“The Ministry is collaborating closely with National Security, the Cyber Security Authority, and other agencies to track down these people to assist in investigating this matter,” Dr. Apaak stated.

The ministry stressed that the CSSPS is free of charge and called on the public to help expose any wrongdoing.

It encouraged citizens to report anyone demanding payment for placements for “swift and decisive action against any individual found culpable.”