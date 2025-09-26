ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘SHS placement is entirely free’ — Ministry of Education probes alleged Aburi Girls admission sales

Education Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

The Ministry of Education has dismissed claims that the ongoing Computerised School Placement System (CSSPS) is for sale.

This comes after a viral social media reports alleging that admission to Aburi Girls Senior High School is being sold for GHS17,000.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 25, and signed by Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, the ministry described the allegations as serious and confirmed that investigations have begun.

“The Ministry views this allegation with the utmost seriousness and has initiated an immediate investigation into the matter,” the statement said.

“However, attempts to reach the author of the original post have proven unsuccessful, as her account messenger was deactivated shortly after the publication,” it added.

The ministry revealed that security agencies are working to trace the source of the false claims.

“The Ministry is collaborating closely with National Security, the Cyber Security Authority, and other agencies to track down these people to assist in investigating this matter,” Dr. Apaak stated.

The ministry stressed that the CSSPS is free of charge and called on the public to help expose any wrongdoing.

It encouraged citizens to report anyone demanding payment for placements for “swift and decisive action against any individual found culpable.”

9262025114136-h41o2s6fey-img9023.jpeg

9262025114214-h41o266fea-img9025.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

34 minutes ago

September 26: Cedi sells at GHS13.65 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.36 on interbank September 26: Cedi sells at GHS13.65 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.36 on interba...

1 hour ago

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak ‘SHS placement is entirely free’ — Ministry of Education probes alleged Aburi Gi...

1 hour ago

Salaga MP Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Mahama’s global vision should translate into Ghana’s development — Dr. Amin Adam...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Salaga MP Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Mahama’s 80th UNGA address truly commendable — Dr. Amin Adam

1 hour ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Mahama’s administration deliberate about increasing the value of Ghanaian passpo...

1 hour ago

Ghanas Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Antigua and Barbudas Foreign Minister, H.E. E.P. Chet Greene Ghana, Antigua and Barbuda seal visa waiver agreement

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Africa is a catalyst for human potential and development — Mahama

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama The crimes in Gaza must stop — Mahama calls for global condemnation

3 hours ago

FranceInfo/DELPHINE GOLDSZTEJN Calls for Covid vaccine boycott spur tensions in French pharmacy sector

3 hours ago

President Paul Biyas office said he had travelled again to Switzerland. By - (AFP) Cameroon's president Biya: absent candidate in election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line