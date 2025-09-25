ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Power Is an Essential Part of Our Daily Lives. But How Can We Support ECG to Provide Us with Efficient and Stable Supply?

Feature Article Power Is an Essential Part of Our Daily Lives. But How Can We Support ECG to Provide Us with Efficient and Stable Supply?
THU, 25 SEP 2025

In Ghana, electricity is more than just a convenience; it is the lifeblood of our homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses. From a student revising at night, to a mother storing food in her fridge, to a small business owner relying on machines, power keeps our daily lives running. And yet, we all know the frustration that comes with unstable power supply: the sudden blackouts, the spoiled food, the extra cost of fuel for generators, and the unproductivity that slows down businesses.

Yes, ECG (Electricity Company of Ghana) carries the responsibility of providing power. But here’s the truth many of us overlook: we as citizens also play a role in the efficiency and stability of the electricity we enjoy. The question is not only what ECG can do for us, but also what we can do to support ECG.

Real Challenges We Face Daily
Every Ghanaian has a story about the impact of power cuts. Imagine a student in Tamale preparing for WAEC who suddenly loses light in the middle of studies. Or the cold store owner in Takoradi who wakes up to find thousands of cedis worth of fish spoiled because of a 24-hour power outage. Even hospitals sometimes struggle to keep essential equipment running during unexpected blackouts.

These are not just inconveniences; they are real economic and social losses. And while ECG works to improve infrastructure, expand access, and reduce technical faults, part of the challenge also comes from us, the consumers.

What Citizens Can Do to Help ECG
1. Paying Bills on Time
Power cannot be free. ECG needs resources to maintain transformers, expand lines, and respond to faults quickly. Yet, illegal connections and unpaid bills remain a major challenge. Some households and businesses use electricity without paying for it, shifting the burden onto others. If we all commit to paying our bills on time, ECG will have the funds to improve service delivery.

2. Avoiding Illegal Connections
Tapping power illegally not only increases system losses but also causes overload on transformers, leading to unexpected blackouts. This practice hurts everyone in the community. Stopping it is one of the simplest ways citizens can help.

3. Energy Efficiency at Home and Work
Leaving appliances on unnecessarily increases demand and puts pressure on the system. Simple acts, switching off lights when not in use, using energy-efficient bulbs, or investing in appliances with low energy consumption, can make a difference.

4. Community Vigilance
When transformers are vandalized for copper, or when illegal connections are spotted, silence only worsens the problem. Reporting such activities protects the entire community’s power stability.

Advice for ECG and Power Providers
Citizens have their part to play, but ECG must also do due diligence:

Timely Communication: Consumers get frustrated when lights go off without notice. Regular, transparent updates help people plan.

Investing in Modern Infrastructure: Outdated equipment and overloaded transformers are at the heart of many power issues. ECG must prioritize upgrades to meet Ghana’s growing demand.

Customer Service: Efficient, respectful customer service builds trust and encourages citizens to engage positively with ECG rather than resorting to illegal practices.

Accountability and Transparency: Citizens are more willing to support when they see that their payments are being used effectively.

A Shared Responsibility
The truth is simple: power is an essential part of our daily lives, but stable and efficient supply is a shared responsibility. ECG must deliver quality service, yes but as citizens, we must also pay, protect, and use power responsibly.

The student in Tamale, the cold store owner in Takoradi, the hospital in Accra, all of them depend on electricity. Together, let us change our mindset from “ECG is not doing enough” to “What can we do together to make the system better?”

Only then can we move from constant complaints to a future of reliable and efficient electricity that powers not just our homes, but our nation’s progress.

Final Thought: Power is not just ECG’s business; it is Ghana’s business. And when we all play our part, the light will shine brighter and stay on longer.

Chester Fiamegbe-Sani
Communication Strategist / Writer / Columnist / Photographer

Email: [email protected]

Chester Fiamegbe-Sani
Chester Fiamegbe-Sani, © 2025

This Author has published 11 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Chester Fiamegbe-Sani

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (11)

More

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Police Service leadership must weed out the bad nuts — Franklin Cudjoe

14 minutes ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe ORAL must take lessons from GTEC; they’re wild and getting results — Franklin Cu...

32 minutes ago

AFP - JULIEN DE ROSA Sarkozy found guilty of conspiracy but cleared of graft in 'Libya cash trial'

2 hours ago

September 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.31 on interbank September 25: Cedi sells at GHS13.70 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.31 on interba...

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko It’s not true that Ghana-US deportee arrangement happened under MOU — Elvis Dark...

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah I've directed mining firms to develop host communities, train youth — Lands Mini...

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah I want to be remembered as the man who turned Ghana’s water blue — Lands Ministe...

12 hours ago

The United Nations estimates that children make up around half of the 260,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been cut off from nearly all external aid. By - (AFP/File) Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

12 hours ago

Hundreds of young people carrying portraits of Wine gathered in defiance of electoral commission advice to avoid political gatherings. By Badru KATUMBA (AFP) Police clashes mar rally for Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine

12 hours ago

UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General   

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line