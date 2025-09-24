Kennedy Agyapong is the brute and fearless leader Ghana needs to fight galamsey — NPP’s Owusu Bempah

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah

A Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has described NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong as the tough and fearless leader Ghana needs to end illegal mining, known as galamsey.

He said Mr. Agyapong has the will and firmness to deal with anyone involved in the menace, regardless of political or family ties.

In a video sighted on social media by ModernGhana News on Wednesday, September 24, Owusu Bempah stressed that such leadership is what the country requires to win the fight against galamsey.

“When Kennedy Agyapong becomes President, no appointee would dare venture into galamsey. If I were serving in his government and was found engaging in galamsey, I would be sacked the next day and sent to jail.

“That is a sign of a good leader—one who is firm, puts his foot down and makes sure the right thing is done, whether against a family member or a friend. That is the kind of leader Ghanaians want; a leader who walks the talk,” he stated.

Owusu Bempah, however, criticised his party for suddenly becoming a loud voice in the galamsey fight despite failing to curb the menace while in government.

He said the immediate past Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration struggled because some appointees were allegedly involved, frustrating the former president’s resolve to end it.

Owusu Bempah further questioned the moral authority of NPP members who now criticise the John Mahama-led government over galamsey.