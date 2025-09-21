British PM Starmer says UK to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer anounced on Sunday that the United Kingdom will formally recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

Starmer said the acknowledgement would be part of a process to bring about an end to the conflict in Gaza and help promote a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Though the move is largely symbolic, it comes despite opposition from the United States and Israel and was anticipated after Starmer said in July that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. He said he also wanted Israel to allow the UN to bring in aid and for it to take other steps toward long-term peace.

Australia, Canada as well as Portugal also said they would recognise a state of Palestine.

The UK's formal announcement comes nearly two months after France's President Emmanuel Macron said he would officially recognise Palestinian statehood before the UN General Assembly.

Macron's initiative made France the first G7 country to recognise Palestinian statehood.

“It's significant for France and the UK to recognide Palestine because of the legacy of these two countries' involvement in the Middle East,” said Burcu Ozcelik, a senior research fellow for Middle East Security at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London.

“But without the United States coming on board with the idea of a Palestine, I think very little will change on the ground."

On Friday, leading Jewish cultural and religious figures in France wrote an open letter to Macron urging him to ensure that France's recognition of a Palestinian state be made conditional on the release of hostages in Gaza and the dismantling of Hamas.

Call for conditions

Film stars such as Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attal as well as cartoonist Joann Sfar and TV presenter Arthur called on Macron to be categorical about his terms.

"We solemnly ask you to affirm that this recognition will only take effect after the hostages have been released and Hamas dismantled (...) Recognising a Palestinian state now will not help Palestinian civilians or contribute to the release of the hostages.

"It is at this price, and this price alone, that this gesture can contribute to peace," says the letter signed by Yonathan Arfi, the president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, Elie Korchia, the president of the Central Consistory, Haïm Korsia, the Chief Rabbi of France and Ariel Goldman, the president of the United Jewish Social Fund.

"Otherwise, it would be a moral capitulation to terrorism," the letter adds.

'Review of strategy'

On Thursday in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 television, Macron praised Israel's historic achievements in security but said the current strategy in Gaza was backfiring.

“You are provoking so many civilian victims and casualties that you are completely destroying Israel's image and credibility,” he told viewers. “Not just in the region, but in public opinion everywhere.”

Starmer's decision comes in defiance of a plea from family members of some of the 251 hostages seized by Hamas during the attack on southern Israel in which more than 1,200 people were killed.

A letter asked Starmer to hold off from recognition until the 48 still in Gaza, of whom 20 are believed to still be alive, had been returned safely.

"Your regrettable announcement of the UK's intention to recognise a Palestinian state at theUnited Nations General Assembly has dramatically complicated efforts to bring home our loved ones," said the letter

"Hamas has already celebrated the UK's decision as a victory and reneged on a ceasefire deal. We write to you with a simple plea – do not take this step until our loved ones are home and in our arms."