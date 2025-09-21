49th Somètutuza: Schools hold students durbar to set stage for grand durbar

Students from basic schools in the Somè Fugo circuits in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have staged the Somè Fugo Students’ Durbar as part of this year’s Somètutuza Festival.

The event took place at the Denu Chicago Basic School park and highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Somè Traditional Area.

The durbar, designed to replicate the main festival celebrations, provided a platform for children to appreciate and preserve their culture. Parents, teachers, and community members were impressed by the precision and passion with which the pupils performed, showcasing drumming, dancing, poetry recitals, and drama.

Eight schools participated in the event: Agavedzi Basic School, Adina Number 1 Basic School, Adina Number 2 Basic School, Tettekope Basic School, Adafienu R/C Basic School, Adafienu E.P Basic School, Denu R/C Basic School, and Denu Chicago Basic School.

The headmaster of Denu Chicago Basic School, Mr. Prosper Mensah, expressed gratitude to the Makorsor and President of the Somè Traditional Council, Torgbuiga Adama III, for selecting his school to host the durbar. He also appealed to the traditional leader and the planning committee for support in completing a three-unit classroom block that the school’s PTA began more than five years ago.

Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, Torgbui Geli, described the durbar as a success and assured that the upcoming Somè Wego Students’ Durbar, scheduled for Friday, would be even bigger. The chairperson of the event, Madam Martha Nukegbe, praised the pupils and their teachers for their outstanding performances. She also commended parents for adorning the children in kente cloths and beads, which gave the event an authentic cultural flair.

Madam Nukegbe urged the students and the community to remain committed to their heritage, stressing that “culture is what defines who we are.”

The Somètutuza Festival, first celebrated in 1976 under the reign of Torgbui Hot II, has now been observed for 49 years. It remains one of the most vibrant cultural celebrations of the Somè people.

This year’s Somè Fugo Students’ Durbar has set the tone for the main durbar, which will be held on Saturday, September 27, at Agbozume. The event is expected to attract a large gathering and serve as a colourful celebration of culture and identity.