Did I hear the NDC saying that they want to fight galamsey?

I was really dumb founded by what I heard on YouTube . Whilst watching YouTube videos, I witnessed NDC government appointees chasing galamsey operatives on the Ankobrah river. The team doing the operation included the sector minister for lands and natural resources. I was really taken aback and couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to remind myself if that was the real NDC government trying to show Ghanaians that they were making efforts to fight galamsey. If l had left the earth for 8 years and returned to it all of a sudden, I would have believed it but fortunately for me, I didn’t go anywhere and besides, I was not hallucinating, neither was I dreaming, I was indeed watching a real life experience. The cat that promised the mice that he would never chase them again for food if they would agree to make him the leader of the animal kingdom, has now reneged on his promise and running after them again after becoming the head of the kingdom and realized that his food had run out. So now which of the mice is going to bell the cat so that, when he is coming, they can all hear and run away?

I couldn’t help but ask myself these questions:

Is this the same NDC party that told Ghanaians in 2023/24 that a vote for the npp would take away their jobs in the galamsey zones and therefore, by extension their daily bread, because the npp was going to ban galamsey if they won the 2024 presidential elections but they would allow them to do their work unhindered. Is it the same ndc government that said in opposition that the Akufo Addo government was against galamsey but John Mahama would let them do their work if they voted for him? Is it that same ndc party, represented by Kwaku Boahen, that met galamseyers and promised them that as soon as they heard that the electoral commission had declared John Mahama as winner of the polls, the next day, they should all gather their tools and go back to their galamsey sites to work unhindered?

So my question to the ndc government is this, how could you be on the side of galamseyers yesterday and today be against them?

How could you have encouraged them to invest in galamsey yesterday and today tell them to abandon their investments?

How can we the ordinary citizens trust you when you say that you want to fight galamsey when we the Ghanaian citizens remember that whilst in opposition, you were encouraging galamsey but today in government you want to stop it.

Well my fellow citizens, if the NDC government says that they want to fight galamsey now, just remember what they said in opposition which is the true reflection of what they believe in and judge for yourself whether they are pretending to fight galamsey or they are actually fighting it. The end they say, will justify the means.

My word of wisdom to the NDC party is that, we don’t play politics with issues that are perennial and transcend political terms or period. The problems that you meet going upstream would be the same problems you would encounter coming downstream, so let’s be measured in how we do politics with issues that are likely to persist for longer periods.