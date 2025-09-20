ModernGhana logo
Former MP Freda Prempeh condemns use of children in galamsey activities 

Dr. Freda Prempeh, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, has condemned the exploitation of children in illegal mining (galamsey), warning that the practice undermines their education and threatens their future.

She called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Municipal and District Assemblies, and civil society groups to act swiftly to curb the practice.

“If the government cannot end illegal mining altogether, we must not sit unconcerned and allow families to exploit innocent minors in this condemnable practice,” Dr. Prempeh told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Duayaw-Nkwanta.

Her remarks followed a viral social media video showing young children engaged in illegal mining. She said the development was alarming and demanded urgent intervention.

“The future of these children is bleak, and the Gender Ministry must rise to the occasion. Government must create a safe and enabling environment for children to survive and thrive,” she stressed.

Dr. Prempeh, a former Minister of State and founder of the Ultimate Women Foundation (UWF), expressed worry that galamsey not only destroyed the environment and river bodies but also contaminated food and crops, posing long-term health and economic risks.

She explained that her foundation empowers vulnerable women and girls to realise their worth and contribute meaningfully to society, while also working to combat social ills that threaten their holistic development.

“It is unfortunate that, instead of devising strategies to fight this suicidal practice, some families are luring their children into galamsey at the expense of their education,” she lamented.

Dr. Prempeh urged government, state institutions, and civil society to take proactive decisions, adding: “This goes beyond lip service and gimmicks. It requires strong political will from President John Dramani Mahama to address the menace.”

GNA

