Lordina to deliver keynote address at UNGA Prayer Service for Children  

Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, will mount the global stage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) when she delivers the keynote address at the Seventh Annual Prayer Service for Children.

According to a statement from World Vision International Ghana, the high-level event will take place on Monday, September 22, from 8:00–9:00 a.m. ET at the Tillman Chapel, Church Center for the United Nations in New York.

Held on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA, the Prayer Service is convened annually by World Vision International in partnership with leading faith-based and humanitarian organisations. This year’s theme, “A Moment of Hope,” will highlight compassion, resilience, purpose, joy, wisdom, and spiritual life—values seen as vital in an era marked by conflict, climate emergencies, and deepening inequality.

Mrs Mahama’s address is expected to underscore her longstanding advocacy for children’s welfare, drawing from her philanthropic initiatives in healthcare, education, and social protection for vulnerable children in Ghana and beyond. Her work has earned her recognition as a strong voice for safeguarding the future of young people.

She will join a distinguished panel of speakers that includes Reverend Andrew J. Morley, President and CEO of World Vision International, and Mrs Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme.

The service will bring together world leaders, global partners, and faith leaders from diverse traditions to unite in prayer and reflection, while calling on governments to prioritise actions that uplift children most at risk.

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube to allow participation from across the world.