Gbinyiri conflict: Ghanaian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire has not visited displaced citizens — Minority

Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, Deputy Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and MP for Bosome-Freho
FRI, 19 SEP 2025
The Minority in Parliament has criticised the Ghanaian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire for allegedly neglecting thousands of citizens who fled the Gbinyiri conflict in the Savannah Region.

According to the minority, leaders of the Ghanaian refugees expressed disappointment over the lack of follow-up by Ghana’s diplomatic officials despite their plight.

In a statement dated September 19, and signed by Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, Deputy Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament and MP for Bosome-Freho, the minority said the refugee leaders added that apart from Mr. Ablakwa’s own recent visit, no other Ghanaian authority has checked on them.

“They lamented that, apart from the recent visit of the Foreign Minister, the Ghanaian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire has not visited them and has failed to follow up since,” the statement revealed in part.

This follows a fact-finding mission to Vonkoro, the Ivorian community hosting the largest number of refugees, after Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed that about 8,000 of the displaced persons had already returned to Ghana.

However, the NPP lawmakers dismissed the minister’s claim, citing their interactions with camp leaders who allegedly confirmed that the majority of the displaced Ghanaians remain in Côte d’Ivoire and other neighbouring communities.

“Contrary to the Minister’s report, the leadership confirmed that no 8,000 persons have returned to Ghana. The 5,000 Ghanaian refugees are still hosted in Vonkoro, while the remaining 8,000 are scattered across the other host communities,” the statement said.

Mr. Asafo-Adjei, who led the visit, said the NPP lawmakers donated CFA 2 million to support the refugees.

He urged President John Mahama to expedite efforts to restore peace in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Districts to enable a safe and dignified return of all displaced citizens.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

