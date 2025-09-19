Renowned playwright Dr. Mohammed ben Abdallah dies at 81 

Renowned Ghanaian playwright and luminary in theatre arts Dr. Mohammed ben Abdallah has died.

Dr Abdallah died on Thursday, in Accra, and would be laid to rest today, Friday, after Jumu'ah prayers in accordance with Islamic funeral rites in Kumasi.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 19, 2025, by his daughter, Hajia Akosua Abdallah, she said “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return).”

“With deep sorrow and a heavy heart, I announce the passing of my beloved father, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Abdallah, who returned to his Maker yesterday. A man of wisdom, humility, and unwavering faith he served his people, his family, and his country with honour and grace.”

“He will be laid to rest today, Friday, following Jumu'ah prayers in accordance with Islamic rites in Kumasi. The 3-day Dua will also be held in Kumasi. Details of the Accra arrangements will be shared in due course.”

“Please remember him in your prayers. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, illuminate his grave, and grant him the highest rank in Jannah. Ameen,” she wrote.

Dr. Abdallah was born on April 25, 1944 in Kumasi. He obtained a Teacher's Certificate 'A' from Wesley College, Kumasi, before pursuing Drama and Theatre Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he earned a diploma.

He later studied in the United States, obtaining an MFA in Theatre Arts from the University of Georgia in 1976 and a PhD in Theatre Arts from the University of Texas at Austin in 1980.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana's foremost playwrights, he played a pivotal role in the creation of the National Theatre of Ghana.

He supervised its construction, established its organisational framework and ensured it had resident companies, including the National Drama Company, the National Dance Company and the National Symphony Orchestra.

He also served as Head of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana. His theatrical style

blended traditional African performance with European elements, often reflecting postcolonial themes.

Beyond academics, Dr Abdallah has been a World Bank consultant to the Gambian Government, providing Capacity Building Programmes for the National Council for arts and culture.

In politics, he served under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) as Secretary for Education and Culture in the 1980s and 1990s.

Dr Abdallah's plays and writings include “The rail of Mallam Llya”, “Verdict of the Cobra”, “Slaves,” “The Fall of Kumbi”, and others.

