Disability in Ghana: The Real Test of Our Democracy

At Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, a young woman in a wheelchair tries to board a trotro to her apprenticeship training. There is no ramp, no space, and no patience from the mate. After several failed attempts, she rolls herself back home, her day lost before it even begins. In a village near Wa, a boy squints at the blackboard. His teacher assumes he is slow, but in truth, he needs glasses that his parents cannot afford. Before long, he drops out, not because he cannot learn, but because no one adjusted the system to meet him halfway.

These are not isolated tales. They capture the reality of thousands of Ghanaians with disabilities. The 2021 Population and Housing Census found that 8% of our population lives with at least one functional difficulty: seeing, hearing, walking, remembering, self-care, or communicating. That 8% translates to roughly 2.5 million Ghanaians: men, women, and children whose daily struggles remind us that disability is not a fringe issue but a national concern.

Poverty makes the challenge harsher: nearly four in ten households with a disabled member live below the national poverty line (about GHS 500–600 per month), compared to just over two in ten households without. Add the extra costs of disability, such as assistive devices, medical care, special transport, and the effective poverty rate climbs to more than half. Disability is therefore not a side issue. It is a central test of whether Ghana is just and fair.

The promises of law

On paper, Ghana has made strong commitments. Article 29 of the 1992 Constitution recognises the rights of persons with disabilities. Parliament followed with the Persons with Disability Act (2006), which banned discrimination, required public buildings to be accessible, and gave owners of old buildings ten years to retrofit them. In 2012, Ghana ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). Technical standards followed: the Ghana Accessibility Standard for the Built Environment (GABS) (2016) and the Ghana Building Code (2018).

The legal framework is impressive. Yet the lived reality is different. Many district offices, hospitals, schools, and transport hubs remain inaccessible. The problem is not a lack of law but the failure to enforce it.

Progress made, promises unkept

No government has been silent on disability. The Kufuor administration passed Act 715. The Mills and Mahama governments ratified the CRPD and launched accessibility standards. The Akufo-Addo government introduced the Building Code and increased the District Assemblies Common Fund share for persons with disabilities from two to three percent. Since 2008, all governments have included households with severe disability in the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash transfer programme.

Yet enforcement, funding, and stigma have remained stubborn barriers. Inspectors often look away when buildings are non-compliant. Allocations for assistive devices or training arrive late. And prejudice still frames disability as a curse or a burden rather than part of human diversity.

A new push under Mahama

Since January 2025, the Mahama administration has rolled out new measures that deserve recognition. For the first time, the government has committed to making tertiary education free for persons with disabilities for the entirety of their studies in public universities. This is historic: no student should be denied entry because of fees.

Alongside this, the administration launched the “No Fees Stress” policy, reimbursing all first-year tuition for students in public tertiary institutions. The Students' Loan Trust Fund began issuing refunds in mid-2025. And the President has pledged that five percent of public employment opportunities will be reserved for persons with disabilities.

These initiatives will mean little if they are not implemented faithfully. Refunds must not be buried in bureaucracy, universities must apply fee waivers consistently, and the five percent quota must be tracked with transparency. But the principle is sound: inclusion must be structural, not left to charity.

Schools

Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy (2015) rightly declared that children with disabilities should learn in mainstream classrooms. But too many schools remain unprepared. Toilets are inaccessible, walkways are unsafe, and classrooms lack adapted learning materials. Teachers often have no training in inclusive methods, which leaves children with functional difficulties at risk of exclusion.

The solution is not to create more specialists who operate separately, but to equip every teacher with basic inclusive strategies. Teacher training colleges should integrate inclusive pedagogy into their curricula so that new teachers graduate ready to adapt lessons, use simple assistive techniques, and collaborate with parents. For teachers already in the classroom, regular in-service training can show how to use peer learning, flexible teaching methods, and locally available resources to meet diverse learning needs.

Alongside this, accessibility must be built into every new school project, and classrooms should be provided with affordable aids such as large print materials, braille, or hearing supports. In this way, inclusive education becomes the responsibility of all teachers, not just a small group of specialists.

Workplaces

The law already bans discrimination and promises tax rebates for inclusive employers. But many workplaces remain closed, not because of the law but because of attitudes. Employers assume costs will be high or productivity low.

The state must lead. Public sector institutions should publish annual figures on disability hiring and retention. Tax incentives must be made practical and accessible. Most importantly, supported employment, such as job coaching, modest workplace modifications, and assistive technology, must become normal. The five percent pledge for public jobs can change lives, but only if backed with resources and accountability.

Public spaces and transport

The 2006 Act gave a ten-year deadline for retrofitting public buildings. That deadline expired in 2016. Yet many government offices and terminals remain inaccessible. Without ramps, tactile paving, or audible signals, people with disabilities are denied independence. Accessibility should be treated as seriously as fire safety. Permits should not be issued unless compliance is proven. MMDAs should run annual accessibility audits and publish the results. Small investments in kerb cuts, safe crossings, and proper signage would make daily life radically easier for thousands.

Stigma and public education

Beyond infrastructure, stigma is the invisible wall. People with disabilities are too often seen as cursed, incapable, or objects of pity. This stigma shows up in schools where children are isolated, in clinics where health workers make low assumptions, and in families where disabled relatives are hidden. Public education is essential. Ghanaians must be taught that disability is part of human diversity.

Teachers, nurses, pastors, imams, and media personalities must all be partners in spreading the message that disability is part of human diversity and not a curse or misfortune. Yet it is equally important to recognise that some of these same figures still harbour negative feelings or outdated beliefs about disability.

When those who should guide and nurture others reinforce stigma, the damage is deeper. That is why public education must not only target the general population but also deliberately engage professionals and opinion leaders, equipping them with the knowledge, empathy, and tools to lead by example. Transforming their attitudes is vital because when trusted teachers, health workers, and religious leaders embrace inclusion, whole communities follow.

Campaigns must highlight rights, celebrate success stories, and normalise disability as part of everyday life. When the public learns that disability is not inability, we move closer to justice.

Begging: industry or survival?

Few issues illustrate the dilemma more than begging. In 2025, authorities repatriated over two thousand foreign nationals after finding evidence of organised networks. There is no doubt that some begging is an industry, run by exploiters who recruit children and persons with disabilities.

But many who beg do so out of desperation because disability, illness, or unemployment leaves them no alternative. Treating all begging as an industry erodes sympathy and undermines support for social protection.

The policy response must run on two tracks at the same time. Law enforcement and child protection must dismantle exploitative networks and prosecute traffickers. At the same time, social protection and case management must support those in genuine need through LEAP referrals, temporary shelters, disability assessments, family reunification where safe, skills training, and supported-work options.

How can this be done in practice? Ghana should train Police/Immigration-Social Welfare joint response teams to triage cases on the ground, screening for trafficking and fast-tracking social services for those who need them. Public donations should be directed toward verified programmes rather than roadside giving that may enrich exploiters. The three percent District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) allocation must be used more predictably and transparently to support assistive devices, seed capital, and training paired with market-linked coaching, enabling beneficiaries to earn a living.

Democracy measured by inclusion

A democracy is not judged only by free and fair elections. It is judged by whether all its citizens can take part in the life of the nation. When a child with low vision is unable to attend school, democracy is weakened. When a graduate in a wheelchair is denied work despite qualifications, democracy is weakened. When a mother cannot access a public office because there is no ramp, democracy is weakened.

Effective participation in society’s social and institutional spheres is what turns rights into reality. Disability inclusion means citizens can vote, attend school, work in offices, pay taxes, contribute ideas, and hold leaders accountable. If millions are excluded from these spheres, then Ghana’s democracy is incomplete.

This is why disability inclusion is not a side issue. It is a democratic test. A country that ensures ramps in public offices, interpreters in courtrooms, accessible schools, and jobs for people with disabilities is a country where democracy is alive. A country that leaves them out is a country where democracy remains only a promise.

A bipartisan compact

Disability does not wear party colours. Enforcement, funding, and stigma have hampered every administration. Ghana now needs a bipartisan compact: enforce accessibility standards without favour, guarantee DACF allocations are released and tracked, publish annual disability hiring figures, and protect inclusive education funding from political cycles. When parties compete not on whether to include, but on how best to include, citizens win.

The real measure

We do not include people with disabilities because we are charitable. We include them because they are us, our children, our friends, our colleagues. The new measures on free tertiary education, tuition reimbursements, and employment quotas are bold steps. But they will only matter if they are implemented faithfully, and if we tackle stigma, accessibility, and exploitation with equal resolve.

That is how rights on paper become lives of dignity. That is how Ghana proves that its democracy is not only about elections, but about how it treats its most marginalised citizens.



Acknowledgement

I am grateful to Professor Kwesi A. Kassah, Professor Emeritus and former colleague, for his insightful comments on an earlier draft. His extensive scholarship on disability in Ghana has shaped thinking in this field.