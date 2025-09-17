Ghana’s Greatest Hurdle: Poor Implementation of Standards, Policies, and Promises

When we talk about what’s holding Ghana back, one recurring theme echoes across boardrooms, markets, churches, and taxi ranks: we have all the right ideas but we struggle to implement them.

From public institutions to government policies, Ghana is drowning in well-crafted standards, strategic frameworks, and development plans. Yet, the challenge remains painfully consistent: implementation and leaderships.

The Disconnect Between Policy and Practice

Whether it’s public procurement procedures, internal audit processes, service delivery protocols, or institutional codes of conduct, Ghana has established a fairly robust policy framework. These systems are meant to guide behavior, ensure transparency, and drive performance. But they are too often ignored, poorly applied, or left to gather dust due to leadership deficiency.

In public institutions, the story is familiar: officers fail to follow procedure, internal controls are weak or deliberately compromised, and accountability systems barely function. These failures open the floodgates for corruption, inefficiency, and a complete breakdown of trust.

The Political Layer: Good Policies, Poor Results

Zooming out to the national political stage, it becomes even clearer. Both major political parties the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have over the years announced bold, transformative policies with fanfare. But very few have lived up to their promise.

Let’s take the last eight years under the NPP as a case study. Their flagship programs included: One District, One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Digitalization and E-Governance Reforms, Ghana Card & National Identification Rollout and “Year of Road” initiative.

These were powerful, strategic ideas aimed at solving core national problems from unemployment and food security to industrialization and public service efficiency. Yes! but today, the real question is: Where are the results?

Most of these programs either stalled, fizzled out due to poor coordination, or became shadows of what was originally promised. Not because they were bad ideas but because we failed at implementation. If even half of these initiatives had been effectively executed, Ghana could have: Become a food production powerhouse in West Africa; Reduced its dependency on imports significantly; Created sustainable jobs for thousands of graduates; Transformed into a regional tech and digital hub; and Boosted investor confidence and citizen pride.

Instead, we are still grappling with unemployment, food inflation, weak local industries, and a public sector riddled with inefficiencies.

Who Really Enables Corruption?

We often blame politicians for corruption and failed governance. And yes, they must be held accountable. But what about the technocrats, civil servants, procurement officers, and institutional heads who either help them or stay silent? The uncomfortable truth is that corruption in Ghana is a network not a one-man show.

Public servants who approve shady contracts, manipulate bidding processes, or look the other way when procedures are broken are just as responsible for the rot. Many of them are deeply knowledgeable about policy yet actively participate in undermining it.

Time for a National Implementation Culture

I find it unhelpful when we criticize without providing context or offering solutions, so here are mine.

To truly move forward, Ghana must shift focus from policy creation to policy execution. We need:

1. An Implementation Mindset: Ministries and agencies should not just launch projects they must follow through with measurable impact.

2. Stronger Oversight: Internal auditors, compliance units, and parliamentary committees must work with real teeth not just titles.

3. Technocrat Accountability: Civil and public servants must be held to the same standards of integrity as politicians.

4. Monitoring Beyond Elections: Citizens must hold governments accountable during their term, not only at the ballot box.

5. Performance-Based Public Service: Promotions and appointments should be tied to results, not connections.

In Conclusion

Ghana has no shortage of policy documents, strategic visions, or political manifestos. What we lack is a culture of execution and leaderships. Until we start implementing what we plan consistently, fairly, and professionally we will remain a country of brilliant ideas but disappointing outcomes.

At this stage, the new government is showing signs of progress and a commitment to change. While it’s still early to draw full conclusions, what we can do now is offer our support, stay engaged, and hold them accountable. As our national anthem reminds us it is our duty to contribute to building a motherland that is great and strong.

I was thrilled during the National Agribusiness Dialogue, when President John Dramani Mahama boldly declared, ‘We are moving from talk to tractors, from policy to planting.’ A powerful shift from words to action!

It’s time to bridge the gap between intention and action. Only then can we truly unlock Ghana’s potential and create a country where policies don’t just sound good they work.

Chester Fiamegbe-Sani

Communication Strategist / Writer / Columnist / Photographer

Email: [email protected] / 0264627061