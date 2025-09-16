Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages

Angry youth in Kpone, within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, hit the streets on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to demand urgent government action over what they described as worsening living conditions in their community.

Clad in red and black, the demonstrators staged the “Enough is Enough Demo” to protest crumbling roads, persistent water shortages, and unresolved land boundary disputes that they say have been neglected for far too long.

The march began at Kpone School Junction, snaked through the CHASS Oil Tanker Depot, and ended at the Municipal Assembly, where the protesters called on authorities to act swiftly.

They argued that the poor infrastructure and lack of basic services are strangling local businesses and making life unbearable for residents. “The poor road network, which has been further worsened by the recent downpour, is making it difficult for us to transport goods and services, while water scarcity is forcing us to rely on expensive and sometimes unsafe sources,” said one of the protesters.

Another demonstrator urged immediate state intervention: “We need the government to take immediate action to address these challenges.”