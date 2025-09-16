ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 16 Sep 2025 Feature Article

The right to pardon undermines Democracy

The right to pardon undermines Democracy


Modern-day democracy is based on the principles of power being invested in the population, power-sharing, and accountability based on the Magna Carta of 1215. Independence of the justice system is meant to guarantee a fair, transparent, and just delivery of justice for all. The government is not supposed to interfere with legal judgments, and the parliament is set to decide about the rules under which the justice system can and has to operate independently of the other two wings of power. Pardon of convicted criminals and offenders is interfering in the decision-making process of the justice system at the highest level of society.

In Germany, only the Bundespräsident can pardon criminals and offenders, commonly practiced based on recommendations of the justice department and relevant bodies. It is seen as the mercy of humanity that the President of Germany can conduct on his discretion. In the past, these decisions were never seriously challenged by the media or the German population. Nevertheless, it is an interference in the process of the justice system that itself has a right to cut sentences short when offenders demonstrate remorse and are better participants in a peaceful society. The Bundespräsident is supposed to stand above the three wings of power, Executive, Judicative, and Legislative, even being often a party member of one of the main parties in Germany, supposedly to have a heart for all Germans regardless of political belief, religious conviction, or sexual orientation, among others. The fact that Germans cannot directly vote for their President based on the founding fathers` belief Germans might have the tendency to vote again for a Dictator like Adolf Hitler and that political parties would lose their position in the German political system to the German President does not challenge the right of the President to pardon criminals and offenders making him look like an over-father, the good Santa Claus with his white beard.

Absolute Monarchs, Emperors, or Kings ruling their nations determined the political system, so the justice system which was basically instituted in them. Out of this combination of power, the King had the right to pardon criminals and offenders according to his will or taste, justified or not. A systematic difference to leaders in a democratic jurisdiction.

In the USA, the President as equally the right to pardon criminals and offenders. He does so after recommendations from various parties. The American law system goes one step further. The President has the power invested in him to pardon himself for past and current offences. This perverse system (perverse in its original meaning means: opposite, contrary) stands in contrast to the principles of democracy. European settlers who entered the territory of North America after having suffered under the political systems of Europe holding the Paris Ball House declaration of Human Rights and the new principles of modern-day democracy in their hands, hearts and on their lips, shaped a new form of democracy in the USA that needs a remake exposed by the ongoing actions of the current President Donald J. Trump.

The world admires helpers, not destroyers.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1377)

More

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a year or two’ — Hamza Galamsey: ‘Mahama will declare state of emergency if interventions fail after a ...

57 minutes ago

Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market Sept 16: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.69 on forex market

57 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Politicians, powerful persons have military-protected galamsey concessions — Dog...

57 minutes ago

Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo State of emergency won’t stop galamsey — Deputy EPA CEO

57 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa 'If the presidential jet is not for purpose, let’s sell it and buy a new one' — ...

57 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Claim Mahama was stranded at UAE airport false, childish propaganda — Ablakwa

57 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah Charlotte Osei’s removal can’t be a justification for CJ Torkonoo’s removal — Tu...

57 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Samuel Atta Akyea NPP flagbearer race: GHS4 million development fee a sensible way to raise money ...

57 minutes ago

Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh You now need about $200 million to win a presidential contest in Ghana — CDD-Gha...

19 hours ago

Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa Over 161,000 chip-embedded passports printed, 122,000 delivered – Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line