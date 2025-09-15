Torgbe Koku Dzaga XI encourages Voltarians to be proud of their culture

The Paramount Chief of the Klefe Traditional Area, Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, has urged the people of the Volta Region to embrace their heritage and remain proud of their identity.

He made the call during the Night of Traditional Music and Dance, one of the highlights of the annual Klefe Yam Festival, which celebrates the community’s rich cultural and musical traditions.

The event, held at the town square, brought together groups, clans, and tribes of Klefe to showcase dances such as Zigi, Zibo, Brim (Batibe), Sodoe, Asiwa, Dabada and Abem. The aim was to reconnect the younger generation with the customs of their ancestors.

In an interview, Togbe Dzaga explained that the celebration sought to help his people rediscover their roots. He lamented the growing adoption of foreign cultures, saying it weakened unity and identity within communities.

“Every tall tree needs strong roots, otherwise the wind will blow it away,” he said. “In the same way, people who are connected to their roots are not easily swayed by external influences. But those who lack self-identity keep seeking belonging in other places.”

He warned that young people risked losing their sense of belonging if they failed to embrace their heritage, especially in an era of migration where many children born abroad struggle to connect with their origins.

“Our people say no matter how long a log stays in water, it does not become a crocodile,” he said. “You cannot pretend to be something else. This is who you are.”

Togbe Dzaga highlighted the timeless values embedded in Ewe traditions, including discipline, perseverance, and ethics. He stressed that these values had long shaped the identity of his people.

“People say if you want a competent person to manage, look for an Ewe,” he noted. “This is not magic. It is because of the ethical grounding that our culture gives us. Without that grounding, people fall for anything.”

He encouraged Voltarians at home and abroad to maintain their ties with their communities. “It doesn’t matter what you achieve elsewhere, your home is where your ancestors are buried and where your soul will eventually find peace,” he said.

The chief also described music as a powerful tool for unity, saying traditional rhythms uplifted the spirit. “I have never seen a miserable person dancing to our music,” he said. “Even those who do not understand the language get carried away by the tune. It is invigorating and shows how rich our culture is.”

Togbe Dzaga challenged Ghanaian musicians to package traditional music for global audiences, citing South Africa as an example of a country that had achieved worldwide recognition while preserving its cultural sound.

Turning to the youth, he warned against idleness and urged them to pursue discipline and hard work. “Success does not fall from the sky,” he advised. “It is a daily pursuit. If you are on the wrong path, look at those ahead of you and ask yourself if that is the future you want. If not, change direction.”

He said the community was committed to supporting young people, noting that a five-unit dormitory block for the technical and vocational school had been roofed but required finishing materials. The Grand Durbar of the festival on 27th September would therefore raise funds to complete the project.

“Our objective is to create avenues for our youth,” he explained. “Those who cannot continue formal education but have skills should be able to sharpen them here. We are calling on citizens, friends and well-wishers to join us to make this dream a reality.”

As part of the festival, an Ancestral Walk will also be held to retrace important historical sites and deepen cultural knowledge among the younger generation.

“This year’s festival will be successful, what we achieve together will take us far. Let us reconnect to our roots, celebrate who we are, and work together to build a better future for our youth,” he said.