Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 76

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo

Ghana is mourning the passing of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, affectionately known as “Kantanka, the African Star,” who died peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by the Safo family and the Kristo Asafo Church.

The statement, signed by daughter and former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, described Apostle Safo as “a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless. Ghana has indeed lost a gallant son and a true legend.”

Quoting Romans 14:8, she added: “For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord.”

Known for his groundbreaking innovations and deep spiritual leadership, Apostle Safo rose from humble beginnings to become one of Ghana’s most celebrated inventors, entrepreneurs, and religious leaders.

He founded the Kristo Asafo Mission, which combined faith with practical skills, empowering thousands through education, engineering, and technology.

His pioneering work in automobile manufacturing through Kantanka Automobile earned him national and international recognition as a symbol of African ingenuity and resilience.

The statement emphasised that his life was defined by struggles, dreams, courage, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to his calling and conviction.

During this period of mourning, the family has appealed to the public to respect their privacy, adding that funeral and burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.