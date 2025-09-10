ModernGhana logo
Children between 6 and 14 to register for Ghana Card at Premium Centres for GHS310 — NIA

Children between 6 and 14 to register for Ghana Card at Premium Centres for GHS310 — NIA
WED, 10 SEP 2025

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has started registering Ghanaian children between the ages of 6 and 14 at its Premium Centres across the country.

The initiative, announced in a statement on Wednesday, September 10, is part of efforts to build a comprehensive National Identity Register (NIR) that captures every Ghanaian from childhood.

It also forms part of the Authority’s legal mandate to register all citizens both home and abroad.

According to the NIA, first-time registration for children at Premium Centres will cost GHS310, in line with approved charges for premium services.

Parents or guardians will be required to provide either a valid Ghanaian passport, a birth certificate, or be a Ghana Card holder who can vouch for the child.

“The fee for first-time registration at Premium Centres is GHS310, consistent with the approved charges for premium services,” the Authority noted in the statement.

The NIA further announced that from Monday, September 15, the online registration and booking system will be expanded to all 11 remaining Premium Centres to allow applicants to schedule appointments conveniently.

Issuance of Ghana Cards for children in the 6 to 14 age bracket who have already registered will be announced later, the Authority said.

The NIA further announced that plans are underway to extend the exercise to district offices nationwide.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

