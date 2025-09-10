Afenyo-Markin gives GH¢104,000 to Volta students to settle fees

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has extended financial assistance to students of the Volta Students Association at the University of Ghana, providing a total of GH¢104,000 to help 33 beneficiaries settle their academic fees.

The Effutu legislator described the intervention as a personal commitment to support brilliant but needy students, stressing that his motivation goes beyond political lines. He noted that education is the surest route to personal empowerment and national development, which is why he continues to invest in young people.

“So young men and women, 33 of you, I just want you to know that I am offering a helping hand, take advantage of it, learn, build capacity and move on.

“Life has never been easy; it's rough, but with your determination, your faith in God, trust me, no danger can ensue,” he encouraged the students.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin emphasised that the gesture was not charity, but an investment in the country’s human resource, adding that young people must seize such opportunities to break barriers and build a stronger future.