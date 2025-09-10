ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Afenyo-Markin gives GH¢104,000 to Volta students to settle fees

  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
Education Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
WED, 10 SEP 2025
Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has extended financial assistance to students of the Volta Students Association at the University of Ghana, providing a total of GH¢104,000 to help 33 beneficiaries settle their academic fees.

The Effutu legislator described the intervention as a personal commitment to support brilliant but needy students, stressing that his motivation goes beyond political lines. He noted that education is the surest route to personal empowerment and national development, which is why he continues to invest in young people.

“So young men and women, 33 of you, I just want you to know that I am offering a helping hand, take advantage of it, learn, build capacity and move on.

“Life has never been easy; it's rough, but with your determination, your faith in God, trust me, no danger can ensue,” he encouraged the students.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin emphasised that the gesture was not charity, but an investment in the country’s human resource, adding that young people must seize such opportunities to break barriers and build a stronger future.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah By your logic, you should stop your campaign — Ofosu Nkansah replies Kwasi Kwart...

1 hour ago

Hon. Vincent Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo We have done nothing for Ashanti Region despite their massive support for NPP – ...

1 hour ago

Central Region communities reel under severe water crisis Central Region communities reel under severe water crisis

2 hours ago

Blood Moon over Ho triggers mixed reactions Blood Moon over Ho triggers mixed reactions

2 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict: Four displaced women give birthin Wenchi Gbinyiri conflict: Four displaced women give birth in Wenchi

2 hours ago

Kadjebi residents rejoice as heavy rains set inOti Region Kadjebi residents rejoice as heavy rains set in Oti Region

2 hours ago

Massive fire guts Chinese Warehouse at Laterbiokorshie Massive fire guts Chinese Warehouse at Laterbiokorshie

2 hours ago

North Gonja: Veterinary Services warns Locals to stop buying or eating dead cow North Gonja: Veterinary Services warns Locals to stop buying or eating dead cow

4 hours ago

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba CJ Torkornoo’s removal constitutional — Justice Atuguba

4 hours ago

Curfew imposed in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Curfew imposed in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line