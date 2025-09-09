ModernGhana logo
Assembly Member killed, two injured as clash between Mpatuam youth and Asanko Mine escalates

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Tensions in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region turned deadly on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, when the Assembly Member for Aboabo, Hon. Samuel Danquah, was shot and killed during a confrontation between residents and armed soldiers.

Two others sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Residents told OTEC News that Hon. Danquah was confirmed dead shortly after being shot by a military officer during the clash.

According to the Assembly Member for Mpatuam, Hon. Kwame Sakyi, the violence erupted after youth in the community accused security personnel of Asanko Mines of killing a miner the previous day. In protest, the youth blocked roads, sparking a confrontation with soldiers deployed to the area.

The standoff escalated when the soldiers opened fire, leaving the Assembly Member dead and two others injured. Enraged residents reportedly set fire to vehicles belonging to Asanko Mines in retaliation.

Hon. Sakyi, who witnessed the events, described the atmosphere as chaotic, with the youth demanding justice for their colleague’s alleged killing.

The incident underscores mounting tensions between mining communities and security forces in the region, with residents accusing mining companies of neglecting their safety and livelihoods.

