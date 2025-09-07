ModernGhana logo
Competitive Markets, Not Government Mandates: Why Ghana Must Rethink DSTV Price Controls

By David Asante-Ansong
SUN, 07 SEP 2025

The recent clash between the government and MultiChoice Ghana over DSTV pricing raises a critical question: what truly drives cost differences across countries, and how can Ghana achieve affordable access without harming investment or jobs?

DSTV subscriptions in Ghana are set at relatively higher rates compared to neighboring countries. This is not simply a matter of corporate preference but reflects the realities of doing business in each market. Ghana’s inflation, weaker cedi, multiple levies added on top of the 15% VAT, and higher operational costs all push pricing upward. By contrast, Nigeria applies a simpler 7.5% VAT, while South Africa enjoys a more stable currency and larger subscriber base, allowing costs to be spread across millions of customers.

MultiChoice Ghana also maintains a significant local presence. The company runs five offices in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Tema, and Takoradi, employing over 100 direct staff and nearly 150 contract staff, in addition to hundreds of dealers and installers across the country. These are Ghanaian jobs tied directly to the company’s operations. Payroll, infrastructure, licensing, and compliance costs all shape the pricing structure, and any forced reduction in subscription fees risks undermining this operational framework and threatening employment.

The Risks of Forced Price Controls

Government directives to cut prices may appear to protect consumers but often do more harm than good. DSTV is not an essential service like electricity or water—it is entertainment. If consumers feel prices are too high, they can opt out, and natural demand will pressure the company to adjust. Imposing artificial price cuts ignores cost realities, risks job losses, reduces investment, and discourages new entrants from competing in Ghana’s market.

The Path to Sustainable Affordability

The sustainable solution lies not in coercion but in competition. Government should focus on lowering barriers for other pay-TV and streaming providers to enter Ghana, giving consumers genuine alternatives. At the same time, regulation should be transparent and evidence-based rather than confrontational. Protecting local jobs while creating space for innovation and competition will ultimately deliver more affordable services to consumers without destabilizing the industry.

Conclusion

While the desire to make DSTV cheaper is understandable, forced price controls are shortsighted and dangerous. Subscription prices are shaped by economic and operational realities, not just corporate will. Ghana’s best chance at long-term affordability lies in fostering competition, creating predictable regulation, and respecting the business realities of companies that provide jobs and services locally.

Choice, not coercion, is what will deliver fair prices and a stronger economy.

— By David Asante-Ansong, Pennsylvania, United States

