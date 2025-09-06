Know your history: How social injustices led to the founder of NDC, the late Rawlings’s 1979 coup d’état

The social injustices in Ghana today, remind some of us who were old enough, and fortunate to have witnessed the revoltingly ugly events which took place in the 1970’s and 1990’s.

In Ghana today, public servants would unblushingly dip their hands into the national coffers as if tomorrow will never come and go scot free, while the goat, mobile phone, cassava and plantain thieves are incarcerated.

Ghana, as a matter of fact, has been losing billions of dollars since the adoption of the Fourth Republican Constitution to the obdurate nation wreckers, who, unfortunately, take bizarre delight in fleecing the state to the detriment of the penniless Ghanaians.

In Ghana today, some homicidal brats would hide behind politics and brashly besiege a hospital emergency ward and terrorise, abuse, and invade the privacy of staff and patients without any comeuppance.

Unfortunately, in Ghana, some elected officials would address the same people who voted them to power with such insolence and impishness and no authority would dare bring them to order.

In Ghana today, in the name of politics, we sit aloof and allow some mindless hoodlums attack polling stations in the presence of security personnel and harm the electorates without any arrests and prosecutions.

In Ghana, the security personnel who supposed to protect life and property would brutalise journalists and other civilians with unabashed disgust and go scot free.

In Ghana today, some men and women in politics who have no integrity can appropriate to themselves the non-existing qualifications and go scot free. How bizarre?

If you look deeper, history is broad yet deep that binds the core existence of the world. Hence, history keeps records of events that happened in the past.

History is a lesson in the past but can also be the greatest regret of the future. Yet the reason there is history is because of the events that were created by man (Hughes 2010).

An account is given, albeit anecdotally, that in the mid 1970’s, the social injustices and harsh living conditions at the time prompted a group of patriotic citizens to stand up against the military government and demanded a democratic rule.

But before the country could reach a consensus on the question of civilian rule, a group of discontented junior army officers led by the NDC founder, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings of blessed memory failed in their insurrection against General Fred Akuffo’s regime on 15th May 1979, which led to the arrest and trial of Rawlings and his cohorts.

Nevertheless, the judicial process was halted prematurely by a group of soldiers sympathetic to Rawlings, who revolted on 4th June 1979.

The June 4 1979 jailbreakers gleefully released suspects and convicts from a lawful penitentiary, deposed the government of the day and gave uncountable innocent Ghanaians a hell in the process.

After deposing General Akuffo and his Supreme Military Council (SMC 2) government, the jailbreakers went ahead and formed their own government, which they called the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) and appointed Flt. Rawlings as their chairman.

Rawlings and his minions vowed to lustrate the country of the rampant sleazes, corruption and social injustices which instigated their coup d’état.

In their attempt to purge the country of the so-called social injustices, they carried out what they termed “house cleaning exercise”, and dealt with perceived offenders arbitrarily.

The rebellious jailbreakers proceeded with their intentions and callously exterminated prominent people including General Fred Akuffo, General Kutu Acheampong, General Akwasi Afrifa and many others, who were accused of unbridled sleazes, bribery and corruption .

Regrettably, however, if we juxtapose the so-called sleazes and corruption back then to the bribery and corruption in today’s Ghana, we cannot help but to conclude that people were shot for less. How unfortunate?

After getting rid of individuals they viewed as a threat to their hidden agenda with an unabashed disgust, the jailbreaking cabals decided to conduct general elections for political parties in the same year-1979.

Following the successful election, Dr Hilla Limann of blessed memory and his People’s National Party (PNP) emerged victorious in 1979.

An account is given, though vividly, that the Limann government assumed office at a time when the economy was in deep crisis. The credit lines to the country had almost dried up and were blocked due to brutalities and confiscations at the harbours and other points of entry into Ghana by the coup making founders of the NDC.

However, the story is told, somewhat poignantly, that through careful negotiations, preparations and the implementation of pragmatic policies and programmes, the Limann government managed to arrest the economic challenges.

More significantly, commendable efforts were made to repay Ghana’s short-term debts, and, the Limann government demonstrated the ability to meet Ghana’s debt obligations.

Consequently, Dr Limann’s government managed within 18 months and restored virtually all traditional credit lines (Source: PNC).

But despite the dint of effort, Rawlings and his cohorts did not give Dr Liman and his PNP government the breathing space to govern the country, as they relentlessly breathed down the neck of President Limann.

As a matter of fact, Rawlings and his NDC coup making minions unfairly kept criticising Dr Limann’s administration for what the conspiratorial plotters perceived as economic mismanagement, until Rawlings and his jailbreaking geezers decided to depose Dr Limann.

Fellow Ghanaians, freedom and justice must not and cannot be seen as a preserve of the few, but an inalienable right for all and sundry.

May God bless our homeland Ghana!

K. Badu, UK.

