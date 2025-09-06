Journalism, Objectivity and Ghana’s Democratic Journey

Journalism is often called the “fourth estate.” It is more than a profession. It is a safeguard for democracy, a bridge between citizens and the state, and a source of truth in a world where misinformation spreads easily.

In established democracies, journalism keeps governments honest. In emerging democracies, like many in Africa, it carries an even heavier burden: to build trust in fragile institutions, to nurture peace, and to empower citizens to participate meaningfully in their nations’ futures.

Journalism and nation-building

Nation-building is not only about physical infrastructure but also about creating a culture of accountability and inclusion. Here journalism has a unique role. By exposing corruption, fact-checking government claims, and amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens, journalists strengthen democracy.

By contrast, when journalism succumbs to sensationalism or becomes a mouthpiece for politicians, it undermines public trust and destabilises peace.

Ghana is often celebrated as a beacon of democracy in Africa. One reason is its vibrant media. From radio stations in small towns to national newspapers and television networks, the press has been central in shaping political discourse. Yet this vibrancy also comes with dangers: polarisation, partisanship, and the blurring of lines between analysis and propaganda.

The criminal libel laws and the struggle for media freedom

The repeal of the Criminal Libel and Seditious Laws in 2001 marked a turning point. For decades, these laws had been used to silence journalists and jail editors. President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government removed them, signalling Ghana’s commitment to democratic consolidation.

Elizabeth Akua Ohene played a notable role in this process. As a veteran journalist and later as a government spokesperson, she was among those who consistently argued for the repeal, drawing on her own experiences of exile and repression under earlier regimes.

The repeal allowed a more vibrant press to flourish, emboldened journalists to criticise authority without fear of imprisonment, and established Ghana as a leader in media freedom across Africa. It was a watershed moment that demonstrated how journalists, when principled, can shape the legal and institutional architecture of democracy itself.

Can journalism ever be objective?

The classic notion of “objective journalism” assumes neutrality and detachment. But can such a thing exist? Journalists are not robots. They hold personal, cultural, and ideological views. These views inevitably influence the stories they choose and the way they frame them.

The real measure, then, is not perfect neutrality but integrity. Objectivity must be understood as a commitment to truth, fairness, and accuracy. This means presenting facts faithfully, giving space to opposing voices, and drawing a clear line between fact and opinion.

This dilemma is global. Fox News openly aligns with conservative politics in the United States, while CNN is accused of leaning liberal. The BBC, long considered the gold standard, is regularly criticised from both left and right. Al Jazeera commands respect for its international coverage yet faces scrutiny for its silence on issues close to its Qatari sponsors.

The lesson is that journalism always operates in contexts of power, but the best journalists still insist on truth above ideology.

Ghana’s partisan press

Ghana reflects this same tension.

Elizabeth Ohene, once the fearless critic of military dictatorship, has more recently written commentaries seen as defending the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). Her analogy between the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and the tragic murder of three judges in 1982 is a reminder of how partisan framing can distort historical truth.

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, has often been accused of acting as an apologist for the NPP, a perception that persists even when the party is out of power. His critics argue that his platform has shifted away from independent scrutiny towards partisan defence. On the other side, Radio Gold and other pro-NDC outlets have long produced journalism that reads more like party propaganda than independent reporting.

Two of Ghana’s veteran journalists illustrate this divide further. Kwesi Pratt Jnr., editor of the Insight, is a brilliant socialist critic whose sharp interventions often align closely with NDC positions. Kwaku Baako Jnr., editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide, once celebrated as an anti-corruption crusader, is now seen as firmly sympathetic to the NPP.

Together, Baako and Pratt embody the polarisation of Ghana’s media landscape. They are intellectual heavyweights whose credibility depends largely on the political sympathies of their audiences.

Yet their opposing ideological positions also perform an important democratic function. By offering competing interpretations of political events, they challenge dominant narratives and force the public to weigh different perspectives.

In this sense, ideological journalism can enrich debate and sharpen democratic discourse. But the real test of credibility is courage: the courage to criticise one’s own political camp when it falls short.

It is when ideologically inclined journalists hold their allies to the same standards as their opponents that they move from mere partisanship to principled advocacy and become a vital part of democratic checks and balances. Without this, ideological journalism risks becoming propaganda.

Exemplars of integrity

Yet journalism is not doomed to partisanship. History offers figures who placed truth above ideology.

Ida B. Wells exposed the horror of lynching in America with relentless evidence. Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America,” told the truth about the Vietnam War when politicians tried to conceal it. Today, there are still journalists who embody integrity, courage, and responsibility.

Christiane Amanpour of CNN has become a global symbol of fearless reporting, insisting on being “truthful, not neutral.” Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate from the Philippines, stood up to government intimidation and disinformation with fact-driven journalism. Anna Politkovskaya of Russia paid the ultimate price for exposing abuses in Chechnya, proving that integrity can demand the highest sacrifice.

Other well-known figures include Jorge Ramos, who after leaving Univision launched an independent digital platform to keep holding leaders accountable. Lyse Doucet of the BBC brings balance and humanity to conflict reporting. Anderson Cooper of CNN is admired for combining empathy with accuracy. David Attenborough, though a natural historian, shows how evidence-based storytelling can inform and inspire millions.

Africa has its own exemplars too. Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Ghana has shown how undercover investigations can expose corruption across political divides. Similarly, Manasseh Azure Awuni’s investigative work on corruption and waste in Ghana shows that journalism can still be independent, fearless, and loyal to the public interest.

John-Allan Namu of Kenya has built Africa Uncensored into a fearless investigative platform. South Africa’s Redi Tlhabi has long challenged political elites with sharp, independent analysis, and Nigeria’s Dele Olojede, a Pulitzer Prize winner, demonstrated how African journalism can shape global understanding of major events.

Together with earlier figures like Ida B. Wells and Walter Cronkite, these journalists prove that while perfect objectivity may not exist, truth, courage, and integrity remain the highest standards of the craft.

Responsibility as a compass

If journalism is to support nation-building, democratic development, and peace, then responsibility must be its compass. Responsibility means refusing to publish unverified rumours simply because they serve a partisan purpose. It means clarifying to the audience when one is offering analysis rather than presenting facts. It means asking the same hard questions of friends as of foes.

This is particularly urgent in Ghana, where political tensions can flare easily and where the media is often the first platform for partisan mobilisation. A careless headline can inflame anger. A misleading soundbite can deepen mistrust. But careful, responsible journalism can just as easily cool tempers, clarify issues, and promote the peaceful contestation of ideas rather than violence.

Lessons for young journalists

The lesson for Ghana’s young journalists is clear. Journalism is not about cheerleading one party over another, nor about chasing sensation. It is about giving citizens the information they need to make reasoned choices, about speaking truth to power even when it is uncomfortable, and about protecting democracy by insisting on facts.

The temptation to fall into partisan camps will always be there, especially in Ghana where media ownership is often tied to political interests. But credibility is the journalist’s most precious asset. Once lost, it cannot be regained. To be fair does not mean to be timid. It means asking hard questions to all sides, fact-checking every claim, and resisting the easy applause of political patrons.

Elizabeth Ohene’s career is both an inspiration and a warning: from exile and advocacy for media freedom to partisan commentary that undermines her own legacy. Kwesi Pratt and Kwaku Baako remind us that brilliance without balance can slip into predictable partisanship. Yet they also show how opposing perspectives can enrich democracy when grounded in fact, principle and reflexivity.

But there are better models for the next generation. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Manasseh Azure Awuni demonstrate that Ghanaian journalism can still serve the public interest, armed with evidence, courage, and integrity. These are the examples young journalists should emulate.

Ultimately, journalism is for the people, not for the politicians. It is for truth, not for power. It is for democracy, not for personal gain. In the end, the yardstick of objectivity is not perfection, but integrity.