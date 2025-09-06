ModernGhana logo
Street Gold Foundation calls for stronger MICE infrastructure to position Ghana as West Africa’s hub

SAT, 06 SEP 2025

His Royal Pamford, CEO of Street Gold Foundation, has called for urgent investment in Ghana’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector to position the country as the leading hub in West Africa.

Speaking at the launch of four flagship events, MICE Africa Expo, Miss MICE Global, Heroes Award, and the Golden Experience Award, he emphasized the critical role of MICE in driving economic growth, tourism, and job creation.

According to him, MICE creates massive employment opportunities, but Ghana is yet to harness its full potential. The biggest obstacle, he said, is the lack of world-class venues.

“We don’t have a facility that can accommodate about 2,000 to 3,000 people. The only place that could have served such a purpose is the Trade Fair Centre but is currently down. This remains the major setback,” he noted.

He also highlighted challenges including weak public awareness of MICE, limited marketing of the tourism sector, and the absence of MICE in the educational system. Despite this, Street Gold Foundation has been educating grassroots communities, women, and organizations on the sector’s opportunities.

Through initiatives such as Miss MICE Global, the Foundation seeks to raise awareness among women, who can then help drive community education. Other projects, he said, include “Kids in MICE,” which is aimed at forming school clubs for cultural exchange and holiday tourism, and “Youth in MICE,” which will push for the subject’s inclusion in tertiary curricula.

Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, President of the African Tourism Research Network, also urged Ghana to prioritize MICE as a tool for national development. He noted that many countries have leveraged it to expand employment, generate revenue, and boost tourism.

“When there are multiple events in your country, businesses and individuals converge, and their spending directly boosts the local economy,” he explained.

He stressed the importance of Ghana joining global MICE networks to attract more international events, which would increase demand for hotels, venues, and related services.

“It is big, and if given the attention, it will help build the country, create employment, and generate revenue,” he added.

The four launched events aim to expand Ghana’s role in MICE. The MICE Africa Expo will serve as a platform for exhibitors and stakeholders, while Miss MICE Global will promote awareness. The Heroes Award and Golden Experience Award will recognize individuals across various sectors—celebrating them while alive, not after death.

This year marks the tenth year of Street Gold Foundation’s work in promoting MICE.

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

