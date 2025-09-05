ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Power supply fairly stable, we are even exporting — Energy Minister

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Business & Finance Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor

Ghana’s energy sector is enjoying relative stability, with surplus power now being exported to neighbouring countries, Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor has announced.

He said government remains focused on achieving universal electricity access and boosting renewable energy contribution to the national grid.

"Our power supply is fairly stable. We have enough, and we are even exporting. Our vision is to have a minimum of 10 per cent of our energy mix emanating from renewables, and that even excludes our high-flow potential. Immediately, what we want to set forth is to work to deploy solar irrigation pumps across the country," Mr Jinapor said.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing during the 7th Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for the Africa Region, which ended in Accra yesterday.

The summit, held from September 2 to 4, drew 19 energy and power ministers from across Africa, including Malawi, Liberia, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, The Gambia, Somalia and São Tomé and Príncipe, alongside representatives from 39 member states and 7 signatory nations. Deliberations centred on energy access, solar innovation, and climate-resilient development.

Mr Jinapor revealed that Ghana is preparing to roll out solar irrigation pumps nationwide to ensure year-round farming and reduce the impact of dry seasons on food security. "India has pioneered it, and we want to learn from them. They have agreed that they will collaborate with us,” he said, explaining that an MoU will soon be signed, covering both deployment and artisan training.

Turning to Africa’s wider challenges, Mr Jinapor painted a stark picture of the continent’s deepening energy crisis. He noted that more than 600 million Africans remain without electricity, while nearly one billion lack access to clean cooking solutions. Despite being the sunniest continent, Africa produces only four per cent of global solar energy and receives less than two per cent of global clean energy investment.

"Africa's energy inequity extends far beyond infrastructure. It reflects underinvestment, unequal access and structural barriers that hinder our progress. Without affordable, clean, and reliable energy, our ambitions, industrialisation, job creation, food security, and climate resilience will remain out of reach. Universal access to energy is not merely a development goal, it is a moral imperative and central to realising Sustainable Development Goal Seven by 2030," he stressed.

He also underscored the need for forward-looking solutions such as Floating Solar Photovoltaics (FSPV), insisting Africa’s transition must go “beyond megawatts” to strengthen communities and drive sustainable development.

ISA Director-General Ashish Khanna announced that the organisation has ratified the launch of the Africa Solar Facility, a catalytic fund of $200 million, with $75 million set to be operational by the end of 2025. The facility is expected to unlock over $800 million in private investment for decentralised renewable energy, beginning in Nigeria.

Mr Khanna further revealed that ISA will establish 12 solar technology resource centres across Africa, including one in Ghana, to provide training, youth incubation, and testing laboratories aimed at building local expertise and innovation.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t appoints KPMG as transaction advisor for proposed AT–Telecel merger

2 hours ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

2 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Gov’t, MultiChoice form joint committee to slash DStv prices

2 hours ago

Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Officer Bono East records over 6,000 cases of typhoid annually — Environmental Health Of...

2 hours ago

2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC 2025 WASSCE: 14 arrested nationwide over malpractice – WAEC

2 hours ago

Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,000 — TDC MD reveals Public toilet on plot of land was sold to NPP Tema Central secretary for GH¢2,00...

3 hours ago

WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today WAEC to release private 2025 BECE results today

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong NPP race: Contesting costs GH¢4.6m because of 'shameful' GH¢4 million developmen...

3 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Ms. Shamima Muslim Shamima Muslim reaffirms Mahama's commitment to press freedom at PRINPAG swearin...

3 hours ago

Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission Isaac Tandoh appointed acting CEO of Minerals Commission

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line