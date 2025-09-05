Power supply fairly stable, we are even exporting — Energy Minister

Ghana’s energy sector is enjoying relative stability, with surplus power now being exported to neighbouring countries, Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor has announced.

He said government remains focused on achieving universal electricity access and boosting renewable energy contribution to the national grid.

"Our power supply is fairly stable. We have enough, and we are even exporting. Our vision is to have a minimum of 10 per cent of our energy mix emanating from renewables, and that even excludes our high-flow potential. Immediately, what we want to set forth is to work to deploy solar irrigation pumps across the country," Mr Jinapor said.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing during the 7th Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for the Africa Region, which ended in Accra yesterday.

The summit, held from September 2 to 4, drew 19 energy and power ministers from across Africa, including Malawi, Liberia, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, The Gambia, Somalia and São Tomé and Príncipe, alongside representatives from 39 member states and 7 signatory nations. Deliberations centred on energy access, solar innovation, and climate-resilient development.

Mr Jinapor revealed that Ghana is preparing to roll out solar irrigation pumps nationwide to ensure year-round farming and reduce the impact of dry seasons on food security. "India has pioneered it, and we want to learn from them. They have agreed that they will collaborate with us,” he said, explaining that an MoU will soon be signed, covering both deployment and artisan training.

Turning to Africa’s wider challenges, Mr Jinapor painted a stark picture of the continent’s deepening energy crisis. He noted that more than 600 million Africans remain without electricity, while nearly one billion lack access to clean cooking solutions. Despite being the sunniest continent, Africa produces only four per cent of global solar energy and receives less than two per cent of global clean energy investment.

"Africa's energy inequity extends far beyond infrastructure. It reflects underinvestment, unequal access and structural barriers that hinder our progress. Without affordable, clean, and reliable energy, our ambitions, industrialisation, job creation, food security, and climate resilience will remain out of reach. Universal access to energy is not merely a development goal, it is a moral imperative and central to realising Sustainable Development Goal Seven by 2030," he stressed.

He also underscored the need for forward-looking solutions such as Floating Solar Photovoltaics (FSPV), insisting Africa’s transition must go “beyond megawatts” to strengthen communities and drive sustainable development.

ISA Director-General Ashish Khanna announced that the organisation has ratified the launch of the Africa Solar Facility, a catalytic fund of $200 million, with $75 million set to be operational by the end of 2025. The facility is expected to unlock over $800 million in private investment for decentralised renewable energy, beginning in Nigeria.

Mr Khanna further revealed that ISA will establish 12 solar technology resource centres across Africa, including one in Ghana, to provide training, youth incubation, and testing laboratories aimed at building local expertise and innovation.