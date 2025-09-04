The Democracy Cup: Football, Trust, and the Renewal of Ghana’s Democratic Spirit

When Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin presented the first Democracy Cup trophy to President John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House on 2 September 2025, it was more than a ceremonial handover. It was the beginning of something that could help strengthen Ghana’s democratic journey in ways that go beyond football.

The Speaker explained that the Democracy Cup is not just a sporting showpiece. It is designed as a national platform to promote peace, unity, and shared responsibility in protecting our democracy. The idea is simple but powerful: to bring Parliament closer to the people, to build trust in our state institutions, and to renew confidence in democratic governance.

President Mahama, after receiving the trophy, captured this vision in his own words: “Democracy is not merely about elections. It is about accountability. It is about inclusion. It is about fairness and justice. It is about creating a society where every Ghanaian can aspire and achieve regardless of their background.”

His words remind us that the Democracy Cup is more than a football match. It is a symbol of how unity, accountability, and fairness can be lived out in practice, not just promised in speeches.

On Friday, 5 September, the maiden edition will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. It will begin with a novelty match between Parliament and the Judiciary, followed by the much-anticipated clash between Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak. For many Ghanaians, it will be a day of fun, rivalry, and joy. But it is also an opportunity to reflect on how football, politics, and the rule of law can work together to strengthen democracy in our country.

Football as a unifier

Football is one of the few things that cuts across ethnicity, religion, and political affiliation in Ghana. When the Black Stars play, the whole country comes alive as one. In that moment, the divisions of everyday politics are forgotten. We cheer, we hope, and we sometimes cry together.

That same spirit of unity is what the Democracy Cup seeks to harness. By bringing Members of Parliament, judges, footballers, and ordinary citizens into one space, the initiative reminds us that democracy is not just the business of politicians in Accra. It belongs to all of us. Democracy is about participation, trust, and shared responsibility.

Institutions playing their role

The opening game between Parliament and the Judiciary may seem light-hearted, but symbolically it is very important. In our Constitution, these two bodies are pillars of our democracy. They are meant to act as checks and balances on the Executive, to prevent abuse of power and protect the rights of citizens.

When people see MPs and judges on the same pitch, laughing and sweating just like everyone else, it humanises these institutions. It sends a message that Parliament and the Judiciary are not distant, untouchable bodies. They are made up of human beings who serve the public and are accountable to the people. This is crucial in a time when trust in institutions has been weakened by controversies and perceptions of corruption.

The Democracy Cup is therefore not just about sport. It is a reminder of what these institutions stand for: fairness, accountability, and the protection of the rule of law.

Linking to the government’s reset

President Mahama has spoken about resetting Ghana, rebuilding trust in governance, cleaning up corruption, and ensuring that institutions truly serve the people. This initiative fits into that vision. A democracy is only as strong as the faith its citizens have in its institutions.

When people believe that Parliament listens, that the Judiciary is fair, and that the Executive governs for all, trust grows. And when trust grows, society becomes more stable. Investors are more willing to commit their money. Citizens are more willing to pay taxes. Communities are more willing to cooperate in national programmes. In short, rule of law becomes the foundation of both social peace and economic development.

Rule of law and development

No nation can develop without trust in its justice system. A farmer will not invest in better seeds if he believes his land can be taken without fair compensation. A trader will not expand her business if she fears that contracts cannot be enforced in court. A young graduate will not believe in politics if he thinks only the connected get justice.

The rule of law assures every Ghanaian that they will be treated fairly, whether they are rich or poor, known or unknown. It is what allows people to plan for tomorrow with confidence. It is what encourages businesses to grow. It is what holds leaders accountable when they go astray. Without it, democracy becomes an empty word. With it, democracy becomes a living promise.

A people’s democracy

The Democracy Cup, by creating a platform where institutions meet citizens in joy and togetherness, is a reminder that democracy is not a gift from above but a responsibility shared by all. It belongs to the child waving a flag in the stands, the judge running after a ball, the MP shouting encouragement from the touchline, and the ordinary Ghanaian who pays tax and obeys the law.

If this initiative continues, it can become more than a yearly football match. It can grow into a civic festival that deepens trust, fosters dialogue, and keeps alive the spirit that democracy is about people, not just power.

More than a game

The Democracy Cup is a small idea with big meaning. By using football, the game that unites us all, it seeks to heal the distance between Parliament, the Judiciary, and the people. It strengthens democracy by reminding us of the importance of institutions as checks and balances against abuse of power. It connects to the government’s broader aim of resetting Ghana and restoring trust in the rule of law. And it shows us that social and economic development begin with confidence in our institutions.

Democracy, like football, only works when everyone plays by the rules. On 5 September 2025, when the whistle blows at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, it should not just be the start of a game. It should be the renewal of a national pledge: that in Ghana, power belongs to the people, and justice belongs to all.