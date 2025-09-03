ModernGhana logo
Akwatia by-election: PNC condemns violence, congratulates MP-elect

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
The People’s National Convention (PNC) has issued a sharp condemnation of the violence that tainted the Akwatia by-election, voicing alarm over an incident involving top officials of the country’s two dominant political parties.

In a statement signed by National Chairman Samson Asaki, the PNC cited viral video footage capturing the Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, physically attacking the Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Osman Masawudu, while allegedly urging his supporters to join in the assault.

The PNC labelled the act “shameful” and insisted that such behaviour has no place in Ghana’s political tradition, particularly when committed by senior figures expected to embody discipline and leadership.

“Such acts erode public confidence in our democratic process and risk inflaming unnecessary tensions among citizens,” the statement warned.

The party urged the leadership of both the NDC and NPP to take swift disciplinary action against the officials involved, while calling on the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission to launch a full investigation. The PNC stressed that “impunity and lawlessness must not be allowed to take root in our political space.”

Even as it condemned the violence, the PNC congratulated the newly elected Member of Parliament for Akwatia, urging the MP-elect to prioritise development, inclusivity, and peace in serving the constituency.

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to peaceful, issue-based politics, the PNC called on political stakeholders across the divide to shift the national conversation from confrontation to policies, ideas, and meaningful development.

The statement closed with an appeal for unity and responsible leadership, underscoring the party’s belief that safeguarding Ghana’s democratic values remains paramount for the nation’s progress.

