CorpsAfrica/Ghana commissions community-led projects in Northern Region

By Sulemana Zakaria II Contributor
WED, 03 SEP 2025

CorpsAfrica/Ghana has begun commissioning a series of community-led development projects across the Northern Region aimed at improving the livelihoods of rural communities.

The initiatives, implemented in close partnership with local residents, cover a wide range of sectors including WASH facilities, agriculture, health, and more. Communities in Tolon District, Kumbungu District, Savelugu Municipal, and Tamale Metro have already benefited from these interventions.

According to CorpsAfrica/Ghana, more than 15,000 residents are expected to directly benefit, with thousands more indirectly impacted.

“These projects reflect the power of community-driven development,” said Raymond Abayfa, Training Manager of CorpsAfrica/Ghana, during the commissioning of a dam expansion project at Sabegu, a suburb of Tolon. “When communities identify their own needs and lead the solutions, the impact is lasting and transformative,” he added.

The commissioning represents months of collaboration between CorpsAfrica volunteers and rural communities, who contributed labor, local resources, and leadership to ensure success.

Beneficiaries expressed excitement and gratitude, noting that the interventions will help ease long-standing challenges such as limited access to potable water, inadequate healthcare, and unstable income opportunities.

The Assembly Member for the Sabegu Electoral Area in Tolon District also expressed appreciation to CorpsAfrica and its partners, emphasizing that the organization’s approach is more sustainable because it empowers locals to lead their own development.

For Nafisah Alhassan, a 35-year-old resident of a community that expanded its dam, the project is life-changing. “This intervention came at the right time,” she said. “We used to walk over five kilometers to fetch water. Now, this dam, much closer to our homes, will not only provide safe drinking water but also enhance our productivity and improve our wellbeing.”

The Chief of Dabogshee likewise commended the organization for supporting his community members to start livestock farming. He, however called for continuous collaboration with CorpsAfrica to address other pressing needs.

According to Victoria Wintonya Ndebugri, Volunteer Liaison of Northern Region for CorpsAfrica/Ghana, a total of 19 community projects will be commissioned this year alone.

Since CorpsAfrica/Ghana inception in 2022, the organization has supported over 80 communities to address their most pressing needs.

He further noted that CorpsAfrica/Ghana currently operates in the Northern, Volta, and Central Regions, where trained volunteers facilitate community-led development for a year.

These projects form part of CorpsAfrica’s broader mission to empower young Africans to serve as catalysts for community-led development while fostering resilience and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, CorpsAfrica also works in other African countries including Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, and others.

