Very soon, there will be more water flowing to Kasoa — Ghana Water assures residents 

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Mutawakilu Adam, has assured residents of Kasoa and its surrounding communities that steps are being taken to boost water supply to the area in the coming weeks.

He said ongoing works at the Winneba Headworks, coupled with repairs on faulty filters, will soon increase production capacity to serve more households.

He also attributed the current challenges in Kasoa partly to road construction works which have affected some pipelines and limited supply to over 1,000 customers.

“I want to assure the people of Kasoa that very soon, Inshallah, there will be more water flowing to their homes,” Mr. Adam stated during an inspection works at the Winneba Headworks on Monday, September 1.

He stressed that government’s commitment to solving challenges in the water sector remains on course under President John Dramani Mahama.

The assurance follows claims by former GWL Board Chairman and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, that over 140,000 customers had been affected by water shortages due to interruptions at the Winneba Headworks.

Mr. Adam, however, dismissed the claim, insisting that available data does not support it.

He explained that the Winneba Headworks currently produces about 9,700 cubic litres of water daily without any major interruptions.

“The statement that 140,000 customers have been affected as a result of shutdown cannot be supported by facts on the ground,” he stressed.