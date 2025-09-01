ModernGhana logo
Afenyo-Markin’s claim of water shortage affecting 140,000 customers at Winneba false — Ghana Water

General News Managing Director of GWL, Mutawakilu Adam
MON, 01 SEP 2025
The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has dismissed claims by Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, that more than 140,000 customers in the municipality have been hit by a prolonged water shortage.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, in a petition to the utility company on August 21, said the two-week outage had created unbearable hardship for residents.

He argued that households, schools, hospitals and small businesses were struggling to cope, with vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly most at risk.

But speaking to the media during an inspection of the Winneba Headworks on Monday, September 1, the Managing Director of GWL, Mutawakilu Adam, said the MP’s claims were not supported by facts.

He explained that production had not been interrupted at the Winneba facility to warrant such a large-scale shortage.

“The Winneba Headworks produces 9,700 cubic litres of water and there has not been any major interruption. If there had been a shutdown of one, two or even three days, customers would have been informed, but the data does not support the claim made by the MP,” the MD stressed.

He noted that while some communities had faced challenges due to road construction works at Kasoa and its environs, those issues were unrelated to Winneba.

He further stated that as a former board chairman of GWL, Afenyo-Markin should have verified the information before making his claims public.

“I want to state emphatically that the statement that 140,000 customers have been affected as a result of a shutdown cannot be supported by facts on the ground,” the Managing Director said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

