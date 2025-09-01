Ghana to open consulates in Singapore, Dublin, Massachusetts, and Portugal

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that Ghana will significantly expand its diplomatic footprint in 2026, with the establishment of four new consulates in Singapore, Dublin, Massachusetts, and Lisbon.

The move follows President John Dramani Mahama’s recent state visit to Singapore and forms part of the Reset Agenda’s broader push to strengthen Ghana’s global engagement.

Mr. Ablakwa, speaking at the Conference of Heads of Missions and Orientation Programme for newly appointed envoys in Accra on Monday, September 1, 2025, said the new missions would deepen trade, investment, and cultural ties, while also ensuring better services for Ghanaians living abroad.

“We have been charged to open a consulate in Singapore. We are also opening one in Dublin in Ireland, and an additional one in Massachusetts. Ghanaians in the US have been crying that New York and Washington cannot continue to represent the 50-state country, and so President Mahama granted us approval only two weeks ago for an additional consulate to be opened in Massachusetts,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

According to him, the Massachusetts consulate responds directly to longstanding appeals from the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States, where the current missions in New York and Washington, D.C. are overstretched. He added that Lisbon will also host a new consulate, to consolidate trade relations and take advantage of the growing number of direct flights between Ghana and Portugal.

The minister emphasised that these expansions reflect government’s commitment to a forward-looking foreign policy that prioritises economic diplomacy, diaspora services, and stronger global partnerships.

“The evolution of our diplomatic footprint is a testament to the trust the government has placed in us and our commitment to advancing Ghana's foreign policy objectives,” he said.

Currently, Ghana operates 13 high commissions, 48 embassies, and 14 consulates worldwide. The addition of the new missions is expected to further extend Ghana’s reach, support its citizens abroad, and attract new opportunities for trade and investment.