Mon, 01 Sep 2025 Health

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
Western North Region records 37 Mpox cases

The Western North Region has recorded 162 suspected and 37 confirmed Mpox cases in five out of the nine districts as of August 27, 2025.

The Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai, Aowin and Wiawso municipalities have confirmed 16, 15, and four cases respectively, with Akontombra and Bia West districts also recording one confirmed case each.

Mr Saibu Adama, Western North Regional Research Officer at the Health Directorate, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said a total of 350 contacts had been made so far with 317 of them completing the 21 days follow up cycle.

According to him, the health directorate had put in place measures such as visiting basic and Senior high Schools, communities, and using information centres and local radio stations to do mass education about the Mpox disease.

“We also do screening at the various health facilities and keeping suspected cases until results are out among others as some of the measures to contain mpox in the region,” Mr Adama added.

He called on the residents to do their part by collaborating with the health directorate in fighting Mpox from the region.

GNA

