ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 31 Aug 2025 Regional News

Chairman COKA urges female journalists to champion peace and unity through media

By Regina Aboagye & Afia Aning & Doreen Tandoh
Chairman COKA urges female journalists to champion peace and unity through media

Former Afigya Kwabre South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Chairman COKA, has urged female journalists to use their platforms to promote peace and unity across the country.

According to him, the media plays a critical role in national cohesion, and female voices must be at the forefront of peace advocacy.

Speaking during his maiden engagement with selected female show hosts, producers, reporters, and editors in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, August 30, 2025, COKA emphasized that conflicts in one part of the country can affect other regions, hence the need for journalists to be mindful of their influence.

“Whether it’s your region or not, conflict anywhere affects everyone. That’s why you must become peace ambassadors,” he said.

The role of female journalists
COKA highlighted the key role women play in national development and noted that during his tenure as a constituency chairman, he deliberately appointed more women to leadership roles to empower them.

He described the media engagement as a way of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of women in journalism.

He expressed concern over how political figures often limit media interactions to male journalists, leaving out their female counterparts.

COKA said the meeting was a step toward correcting that imbalance and encouraging women to thrive in the media landscape.

The NPP stalwart praised the dedication of female journalists in telling compelling stories and influencing public discourse.

He encouraged them to continue being professional and to uphold ethics that foster national unity rather than division.

Encouragement for professional development

COKA also advised those who were not yet members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to consider registering.

“Being part of a professional association not only shapes your work but also provides support and protection in your career,” he said.

Unity in journalism
He acknowledged the crucial role female journalists are playing in shaping the media landscape and expressed optimism that engaging with them would serve as motivation, recognizing the value of their work in the industry.

By engaging with female journalists, COKA said he “aims to promote unity and collaboration within the journalism community.”

He believes that “a united front would enable journalists to effectively fulfill their mandate and make a more significant impact on society.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

6 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO How singing has shaped human history, from rituals to resistance

9 hours ago

ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES / POOL/AFP Putin and Modi in China for Shanghai Cooperation summit hosted by Xi

24 hours ago

President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict new directive President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict ne...

24 hours ago

Late Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi passed law exams before death

24 hours ago

Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumbas one-week observation Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumba's one-week obser...

Aug 30, 2025

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa Ablekuma North chaos: Sentences too lenient to deter hooliganism – Franklin Cudj...

Aug 30, 2025

V/R: Work to begin on major roads in Adaklu District next week — DCE V/R: Work to begin on major roads in Adaklu District next week — DCE

Aug 30, 2025

Galamsey pits claim 22 lives in Central Region — NADMO Galamsey pits claim 22 lives in Central Region — NADMO

Aug 30, 2025

NDC demands arrest of Asiedu Nketiahs attackers at Ernest Kumi’s one-week observation NDC demands arrest of Asiedu Nketiah's attackers at Ernest Kumi’s one-week obser...

Aug 30, 2025

5,500 police officers deployed to Akwatia ahead of tense by-election 5,500 police officers deployed to Akwatia ahead of tense by-election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line