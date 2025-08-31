Chairman COKA urges female journalists to champion peace and unity through media

Former Afigya Kwabre South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Chairman COKA, has urged female journalists to use their platforms to promote peace and unity across the country.

According to him, the media plays a critical role in national cohesion, and female voices must be at the forefront of peace advocacy.

Speaking during his maiden engagement with selected female show hosts, producers, reporters, and editors in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, August 30, 2025, COKA emphasized that conflicts in one part of the country can affect other regions, hence the need for journalists to be mindful of their influence.

“Whether it’s your region or not, conflict anywhere affects everyone. That’s why you must become peace ambassadors,” he said.

The role of female journalists

COKA highlighted the key role women play in national development and noted that during his tenure as a constituency chairman, he deliberately appointed more women to leadership roles to empower them.

He described the media engagement as a way of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of women in journalism.

He expressed concern over how political figures often limit media interactions to male journalists, leaving out their female counterparts.

COKA said the meeting was a step toward correcting that imbalance and encouraging women to thrive in the media landscape.

The NPP stalwart praised the dedication of female journalists in telling compelling stories and influencing public discourse.

He encouraged them to continue being professional and to uphold ethics that foster national unity rather than division.

Encouragement for professional development

COKA also advised those who were not yet members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to consider registering.

“Being part of a professional association not only shapes your work but also provides support and protection in your career,” he said.

Unity in journalism

He acknowledged the crucial role female journalists are playing in shaping the media landscape and expressed optimism that engaging with them would serve as motivation, recognizing the value of their work in the industry.

By engaging with female journalists, COKA said he “aims to promote unity and collaboration within the journalism community.”

He believes that “a united front would enable journalists to effectively fulfill their mandate and make a more significant impact on society.”