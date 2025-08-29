ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eight persons who confirmed beating 'wanted' Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each

  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
Headlines Eight persons who confirmed beating wanted Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Eight men who unleashed violence during the Ablekuma North by-election have been convicted and sentenced by the Accra Circuit Court.

The court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Addo, ordered each of the convicts to pay a fine of 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000, or serve a default sentence of 24 months in prison.

The convicted men — Mohammed Abubakari, Tijani Mahmudu, Prince Dzakpasu, Anas Mohammed, Mohammed Hamda, Darko Otibu Samuel, Musah Muntari, and Ali Saeed, also known as Bomba — all pleaded guilty when they appeared in court on Friday, August 29, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the disturbances erupted at the Methodist Church Polling Station, where victims including former Minister of State and ex-MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Mavis Koomson, trader Majeed Mohammed Saana, and NPP Deputy Organiser Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, were monitoring proceedings. The accused men reportedly launched an unprovoked assault, first targeting Mrs. Koomson and Mr. Saana before turning their aggression on Mr. Kwei.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit assault and three counts of assault under Sections 23(1) and 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The case, which opened on Monday, August 26, was expedited after all eight men admitted their involvement in the violence, leading to their swift conviction and sentencing.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Adu-Boahene at court premises A-G denies losing evidence in Adu-Boahene trial, calls claims baseless

26 minutes ago

Baltasar Ebang Engonga jailed Equatorial Guinea's sexy Baltasar jailed

1 hour ago

It’s in Bawumia’s DNA to lie anytime he speaks for about 5 minutes — Ebo Buckman It’s in Bawumia’s DNA to lie anytime he speaks for about 5 minutes — Ebo Buckman

2 hours ago

Eight persons who confirmed beating wanted Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each Eight persons who confirmed beating 'wanted' Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each

2 hours ago

Veteran journalist and seasoned political analyst, Kwesi Pratt Jnr I give big red salute to Mahama for not seeking third term — Kwesi Pratt

2 hours ago

‘Careless’ driver grabbed for knocking down 17-year-old girl ‘Careless’ driver grabbed for knocking down 17-year-old girl

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Oduro Osae MMDAs flout financial laws — National audit reveals

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We’ll restore workers sacked by NDC government – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapongs campaign NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia may be most visible but not widely accepted’ — Kwa...

2 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong camp NPP flagbearer race: Claim Bawumia has 41.7% ‘in waiting’ illogical — Kennedy Ag...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line