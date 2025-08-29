Eight persons who confirmed beating 'wanted' Hawa Koomson fined GH¢6,000 each

Eight men who unleashed violence during the Ablekuma North by-election have been convicted and sentenced by the Accra Circuit Court.

The court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Addo, ordered each of the convicts to pay a fine of 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000, or serve a default sentence of 24 months in prison.

The convicted men — Mohammed Abubakari, Tijani Mahmudu, Prince Dzakpasu, Anas Mohammed, Mohammed Hamda, Darko Otibu Samuel, Musah Muntari, and Ali Saeed, also known as Bomba — all pleaded guilty when they appeared in court on Friday, August 29, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the disturbances erupted at the Methodist Church Polling Station, where victims including former Minister of State and ex-MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Mavis Koomson, trader Majeed Mohammed Saana, and NPP Deputy Organiser Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, were monitoring proceedings. The accused men reportedly launched an unprovoked assault, first targeting Mrs. Koomson and Mr. Saana before turning their aggression on Mr. Kwei.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit assault and three counts of assault under Sections 23(1) and 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The case, which opened on Monday, August 26, was expedited after all eight men admitted their involvement in the violence, leading to their swift conviction and sentencing.