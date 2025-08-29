Equatorial Guinea's sexy Baltasar jailed

A nephew of Equatorial Guinea’s long-serving president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been handed an eight-year prison sentence after being found guilty of embezzlement, deepening a scandal that had already rocked the ruling elite.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, widely known by his nickname “Bello,” was the former head of the National Financial Investigation Agency and once tasked with probing financial crimes. Instead, a court ruled he siphoned public funds for personal use, including large sums allegedly hidden in offshore accounts in the Cayman Islands.

The married Engonga became a household name last year after a series of sex tapes surfaced online, showing him with multiple women, including spouses and relatives of senior government insiders. The videos, leaked while he was in detention, dealt a devastating blow to his public image and ambitions. Many in Malabo saw the leaks as a deliberate attempt by political rivals to end his chances of succeeding his uncle as president.

Engonga’s dramatic fall from power began in October last year when he was arrested and detained at the notorious Black Beach prison. His electronic devices were seized, and soon after, the explicit recordings began circulating widely. Although their authenticity was never confirmed, suspicion grew that security operatives were behind the leak to tarnish him further.

Alongside five other officials, Engonga was convicted of fraudulently claiming tens of thousands of dollars in supposed travel allowances. The amounts ranged from $9,000 to $220,000, according to the prosecution.

The court also imposed a fine of $220,000, Supreme Court press director Hilario Mitogo confirmed in a message to reporters.

President Obiang, in power since 1979, is the world’s longest-serving head of state. His son, Teodoro Obiang Mangue, is vice president and widely seen as heir-apparent. Engonga’s conviction not only cements his disgrace but also eliminates him from the circle of contenders in the succession struggle within Africa’s third-largest oil producer.