Bawku at the Crossroads: Chieftaincy, Conflict, and the Future of Ghana’s North

🛑 The Bawku chieftaincy conflict—rooted in decades of unresolved tension between the Mamprusi and Kusasi ethnic groups—has resurfaced with alarming intensity under the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration. What began as a traditional dispute has now evolved into a national security concern, threatening Ghana’s reputation for peace and stability.

Earlier this year, the government deployed thousands of troops to Bawku in an effort to quell violence sparked by the controversial installation of a new chief. Many locals view this act as illegal and politically motivated, deepening mistrust and inflaming ethnic divisions. The militarization of the region has not brought peace—it has hardened positions and displaced over 30,000 residents, disrupting education, farming, and commerce.

🔥 What’s Fueling the Fire?



Historical Contestation : The Mamprusi and Kusasi groups have long disputed who holds rightful claim to the Bawku skin. This goes back to colonial administrative boundaries and post-independence political alignments that favored one group over the other at different times.

: The Mamprusi and Kusasi groups have long disputed who holds rightful claim to the Bawku skin. This goes back to colonial administrative boundaries and post-independence political alignments that favored one group over the other at different times. Politicization of Tradition : Successive governments, including the current administration, have been accused of enabling installations that bypass traditional consensus. The recent military-backed installation of a new chief—widely viewed as illegitimate—has reignited tensions.

: Successive governments, including the current administration, have been accused of enabling installations that bypass traditional consensus. The recent military-backed installation of a new chief—widely viewed as illegitimate—has reignited tensions. Security Overreach: While intended to restore order, the deployment of troops has alienated communities and deepened mistrust. Peace enforcement without reconciliation risks becoming repression.

While intended to restore order, the deployment of troops has alienated communities and deepened mistrust. Peace enforcement without reconciliation risks becoming repression. Socioeconomic Collapse: Farming, education, and trade in Bawku have been devastated. Youth are increasingly vulnerable to radicalization or armed mobilization, and civic institutions are eroding under the strain.

🧭 Will There Be Peace by 2029?

That depends on whether Ghana chooses reconciliation over repression, and dialogue over division. As Vice President Bawumia positions himself for leadership in 2029, the question of peace in Bawku becomes not just a regional concern, but a national litmus test.

The path to peace must include:

Neutral Mediation: The National House of Chiefs must reclaim its authority and guide both factions toward genuine dialogue, grounded in historical truth and cultural respect.

The National House of Chiefs must reclaim its authority and guide both factions toward genuine dialogue, grounded in historical truth and cultural respect. Depoliticization of Chieftaincy : Politicians must stop weaponizing ethnic loyalties for electoral gain. The recent backlash against partisan remarks targeting Bawku shows how dangerous this path is.

: Politicians must stop weaponizing ethnic loyalties for electoral gain. The recent backlash against partisan remarks targeting Bawku shows how dangerous this path is. Youth Engagement and Civic Education: Peacebuilding must begin in schools, mosques, churches, and community centers. The next generation must be taught unity, not tribalism.

Peacebuilding must begin in schools, mosques, churches, and community centers. The next generation must be taught unity, not tribalism. Economic Restoration: Reviving agriculture, trade, and education in Bawku is essential to healing and rebuilding trust.

🗣️ A Call to Action

Historically, Ghana has ranked among Africa’s most peaceful states, consistently placing in the top 10 of the Ibrahim Index for African Governance. But this status is under pressure. The Bawku crisis exemplifies how unresolved chieftaincy disputes, when entangled with electoral ambitions, can destabilize entire communities.

This moment calls for bold civic leadership, cultural storytelling, and strategic advocacy. Bawku must not be remembered as a battleground—it must be reclaimed as a symbol of Ghana’s capacity for healing.

Let us reframe the narrative. Let’s reframe Bawku—not as a battleground, but as a symbol of Ghana’s capacity to heal. Let us mobilize youth, elders, and institutions toward restoration. Let us ensure that by 2029, Ghana’s north is not a cautionary tale, but a beacon of reconciliation. 🇬🇭✨

