Let’s embrace Akwaaba, others as our shared unifying identity — Prof Kwaku Azar

Headlines Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare
THU, 28 AUG 2025
Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has urged Ghanaians to embrace “Akwaaba” as a shared national identity rather than seeking to replace it with other local variations.

The debate follows recent calls by some Ga indigenes, particularly on social media, to have “Akwaaba”—the Akan word for welcome—replaced with “Oobake,” its Ga equivalent.

They argue that the Ga language is being sidelined at national tourist sites despite the tribe’s ownership of the land on which many of these facilities are located.

Responding in a social media post on Thursday, August 28, Prof. Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, said such words should not be contested but rather seen as part of Ghana’s collective heritage.

“We have certain words or terms that have been nationalized. They are so deeply embedded in everyday life that they transcend ethnic, regional, or even linguistic boundaries.

“These words cut across tribes and tongues. No matter where you go in the country, people understand them. They’ve crossed into popular consciousness, everyday conversation, and even national identity,” he wrote.

He added: “Let’s not fight these words. Let’s embrace them as part of our shared national identity.”

Prof. Azar further cited words such as Ayeeko (Ga) meaning “well done” or “congratulations,” Chale (Ga) meaning “buddy” or “friend,” and Trotro (Ga) referring to “minibus transport,” as examples of terms that have become universal symbols of Ghanaian identity.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

