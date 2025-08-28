Hausa Youth Ghana marks International Hausa Day with lecture at National Mosque

Hausa Youth Ghana, organizers of International Hausa Day in Ghana, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, held a public lecture to commemorate this year’s celebration at the National Mosque in Accra.

The lecture, themed “Cultural Exchange and Integration: Hausa Influence on Ghanaian Society”, examined the Hausa language’s impact on Ghana’s cultural identity and development. It also explored the significant roles Hausa people have played in Ghana’s history while promoting the Hausa language and highlighting the dynamic intersection of culture, integration, and national progress.

The platform brought together scholars, traditional leaders, Islamic clerics, political party representatives, and community leaders to share insights on Hausa migration to Ghana and their continued influence in trade, religion, education, and cultural preservation.

Since its inception, International Hausa Day has grown into a recognized annual event, celebrated globally on August 26 to preserve and promote the Hausa language. This year’s Ghanaian celebration maintained high standards, with notable scholars and prominent figures offering practical ideas to uplift Hausa heritage and strengthen its relevance in the modern Ghanaian society.

Former CEO of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, advocated for the inclusion of Hausa as an examinable subject in Ghana’s educational system.

Hausa he said is one of the most widely spoken languages not only in Ghana but across West Africa, yet it has not been given the academic recognition it deserves.

According to him, the Hausa community has been pivotal in Ghana’s history especially in commerce, Islam, and cultural values therefore making Hausa an examinable subject will preserve it for future generations while recognizing the contributions of the Hausa people to Ghana’s national identity.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid joins a long list of distinguished personalities who have previously delivered lectures on International Hausa Day, including Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda, Alhaji ben abdullah banda esq, Alhaji Mohammed Naziru, COP Alhaji Mohammed Suraji, Hajia Adiza Baba Issah, Shiekh Yahyal Amin and Mustapha Abubakar, among other respected scholars.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Greater Accra Zongo Youth Chief and President of the Council of Zongo Youth Chiefs, Sarki Alhaji Salisu Maude, emphasized the importance of the day. He described International Hausa Day as a vital occasion for the global Hausa community to reflect on their heritage, culture, and impact on society.

He also touched on the prioritization of education in Zongo communities, recalling how Hausa migration to Ghana brought not only trade but also the teaching of Islam and Arabic. According to him, education has always been a central value within Zongo societies and must be reinforced by government policies.

“Education remains the most effective tool for empowering Zongo youth and bridging the developmental gaps in our communities,” Sarki Maude stated, urging the government to place greater emphasis on improving academic opportunities for Zongo youth.

The Hausa Youth Ghana, were urged to promote unity, cultural preservation and policy reforms to elevate Hausa as both a language and a heritage integral to Ghana’s multicultural identity.